AKTheSavior Nabs Denzel Curry, Taka Perry, Yeek, & Leon Fanourakis For Global Posse Cut "ICHIBAN"

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 118 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2a02aa6a46ce06d30f5774aeba295e96.720x720x12a02aa6a46ce06d30f5774aeba295e96.720x720x1
Denzel Curry released two albums in 2024. In 2025, he previously collaborated with Key Nyata on "Head Hunting."

AKTHESAVIOR slides through with “ICHIBAN,” a slick collab linking him up with Aussie producer Taka Perry and Japan’s own SIRUP.

It’s an international flex that blends East Coast bars with Tokyo vibes. “Ichiban” means “number one” in Japanese, and the track backs that energy with confident rhymes and cultural flavor. Everyone on the track showcases their competitive nature by executing their best effort.

Denzel Curry, a fan favorite, delivers his signature rap stayle. It is explosive, versatile, and emotionally raw. It fuses lyrical precision with an aggressive delivery that sets him apart from many of his peers. His two albums in 2024 were arguably Grammy-nominate snubs.

AK steps in sharp, lacing verses full of grind talk, anime name-drops, and self-made hunger. He’s in that reflective bag but still talking spicy—like someone who’s seen both sides and came out shining. SIRUP adds sauce with smooth, melodic vocals that drift like smoke over the beat. His tone brings a cool balance, fusing R&B soul with that hip-hop edge.

Taka Perry’s production serves as the selekton of “ICHIBAN.” It infuses traditional Japanese instruments and contemporary hip-hop beats. This blend creates a soundscape that is both fresh and familiar, allowing the artists’ performances to shine.

“ICHIBAN” stands as a testament to AKTHESAVIOR’s versatility and willingness to explore new musical territories. By collaborating with international artists and incorporating diverse influences, he continues to push the boundaries of his artistry. For fans of innovative hip-hop that transcends borders, “ICHIBAN” offers a compelling listening experience that celebrates cultural fusion and personal growth.

More: NxWorries Gets Down On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update

“ICHIBAN” - Denzel Curry

Quotable Lyrics

Numero uno, I be the Ichiban

You couldn't fathom the type of skis I'm on

Makin' that capital, posted up on the avenue

Made a trip to Shinjuku, then link up with Leon (What up?)

More: Tee Grizzley Lives In The Moment On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 20.0K
News The Game Feat. Jason Derulo "Baby You" Video 400
News Big K.R.I.T. Talks "King Of The South" & Top 5 Rappers On Ebro In The Morning 157
Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images Gram Swizz Beatz & Alicia Keys Go All Out For 11th Anniversary & Share Photo Dump 6.7K