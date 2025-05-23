News
Leon Fanourakis
AKTheSavior Nabs Denzel Curry, Taka Perry, Yeek, & Leon Fanourakis For Global Posse Cut "ICHIBAN"
Denzel Curry released two albums in 2024. In 2025, he previously collaborated with Key Nyata on "Head Hunting."
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
45 mins ago
