Aminé Makes It Hot All Year Long On "13 Months Of Sunshine" Album

Aminé’s 13 Months of Sunshine is a sun-soaked flex of culture, growth, and style. The title taps into his Ethiopian roots — where the calendar rocks 13 months and the vibes stay bright all year. It’s a nod to the homeland and a throwback to vintage Ethiopian tourism slogans about endless sunshine.

This 16-track project slides across genres smooth — hip-hop, R&B, indie, even some electronic sauce. Aminé’s not playing by the rules; he’s genre-jumping with ease. The features hit too — Leon Thomas, Waxahatchee, Toro y Moi, and The Streets all pull up with flavor that keeps the project fresh and unpredictable.

Joints like “New Flower!” and “Feels So Good” are straight-up feel-good anthems — the kind you blast with the windows down. But he switches gears quick with tracks like “Doing The Best I Can” and “Be Easier On Yourself,” where he opens up and gets real. “Familiar” finds that sweet spot in the middle — part love letter, part soul search.

This album marks Aminé’s solo return after cooking up Kaytraminé with Kaytranada back in 2023. That one was all bounce and braggadocio. 13 Months? This one’s more personal — like a diary set to beats. He’s not just showing range for show; each cut carries meaning, whether it's tied to his heritage, his heart, or his hustle.

Bottom line: 13 Months of Sunshine is Aminé leveling up without losing himself. It’s a bright, bold ride through self-discovery, cultural pride, and sonic exploration — proof that he can shine in any season.

13 Months of Sunshine - Aminé

Official Tracklist