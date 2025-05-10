The Weeknd Shows Immense Love To Fans In Emotional Speech At "Hurry Up Tomorrow" Screening

Fans are counting down the hours now for the world premiere of Hurry Up Tomorrow, the accompanying film for The Weeknd's latest album. But avid supporters of the R&B icon were treated to an early screening event recently. This seems to be a separate one from the one Abel Tesfaye announced for May 14.

Per Billboard, tickets went on sale on April 17, and the movie will start at 6 p.m. standard time. You may already know the premise, but in case you haven't, it's going to depict a fictionalized version of The Weeknd. He's "plagued by insomnia and he goes on an "odyssey with a stranger who begins to unravel the very core of his existence."

It stars Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan and is directed by close friend of The Weeknd, Trey Edward Shults. This psychological thriller will be the first time we get to see the singer in a lead film role.

Of course, he's no stranger to acting as he was the main draw of HBO's The Idol. Unfortunately, that project didn't go so well. The reviews were abysmal, with Rotten Tomatoes giving it a poor 19% rating. However, he's been a part of a successful production too.

The Weeknd had a minor role in Adam Sandler's Uncut Gems that also starred Kevin Garnett, Julia Fox, and more.

When Does The Weeknd Concert Start?

But as for this Hurry Up Tomorrow film, it's his most hands-on project to date. That mostly has to do with the fact that this was created even before the album of the same name. It's also an on-screen depiction of The Weeknd moniker, one that fans have seen evolve over these last 15 years.

In a way, it feels like it will be very satisfying to those who have followed his musical journey. The Weeknd essentially confirmed this at this aforementioned screening while delivering an emotional speech to those in attendance.

He was extremely thankful for the turnout and explained how this really is a passion project at its core. "This movie is really personal to me. But most importantly, this is a love letter to you guys," Abel said in a clip caught by NFR Podcast. "And it’s a thank you, for allowing me to create without any limits."