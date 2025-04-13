Kodak Black Drops Crazy Fruit Roll-Ups Freestyle With Adin Ross

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 26 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Jaylen Brown's Celtics Season Opener Reception &amp; Birthday Celebration
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 20: Kodak Black performs at Jaylen Brown's Boston Celtics season opener reception and birthday celebration on October 20, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Lisa Dragani/Getty Images)
In 2024, Kodak Black appeared on Kai Cenat’s livestream where the rapper seemed intoxicated as he freestyled belligerent.

Kodak Black’s appearance on Adin Ross’s livestream in over the weekend delivered more chaos than clarity—and exactly the kind of spectacle that fuels internet virality. What began as a freestyle quickly turned into a performance that veered between unfiltered bravado and something far more personal. Within minutes, clips of Kodak’s off-the-cuff verse were circulating across social media, drawing admiration, confusion, and backlash in equal measure.

Seated next to Ross in a dimly lit room, Kodak launched into a freestyle that felt less like a performance and more like a heat check. His slurry cadence, erratic delivery, and raw improvisation were instantly recognizable. But the energy shifted once he dropped a bar about someone “getting cut for blocking Adin.” Fans immediately speculated he was aiming at Kanye West, who had recently severed ties with Ross online. Whether serious or tongue-in-cheek, Kodak’s words came laced with menace—and the moment ignited debate.

More: Tone Stith Releases “Still FWM” Featuring Chris Brown

Kodak Black’s Adin Ross Freestyle

Social media platforms lit up. Some fans celebrated Kodak’s unpredictability, calling it a throwback to hip-hop’s unscripted roots. Others warned that invoking violence, even playfully, blurred dangerous lines. Critics questioned the wisdom of turning livestreams into battlegrounds for personal loyalty and ego. The clip quickly made its rounds on TikTok, X, and Instagram Reels, each frame dissected and repurposed for clicks.

What made the freestyle resonate wasn’t technical brilliance. It was the tension. Kodak didn’t merely rap; he stirred conflict, baited speculation, and injected himself into a beef that wasn’t his to begin with. Ross, known for navigating controversy with the ease of a showman, looked caught between discomfort and amusement. In many ways, it captured the new reality of hip-hop’s evolution—where livestreams, not just stages, serve as proving grounds. Kodak’s freestyle wasn’t just another viral clip. It was a flashpoint in the growing collision between digital celebrity and hip-hop authenticity. Whether the bar was meant as a real threat or just a flex, it was effective. The internet paid attention. And once again, Kodak Black turned a few erratic lines into a cultural moment.

More: 9th Wonder Names Best R&B Album Of Past 26 Years

[via]

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.2K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 1417
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 72.4K
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again 571