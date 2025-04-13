Lesley Nicole, Aaliyah's Former Backup Dancer, Remembers Final Moments With Singer Before Tragic Death

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 66 Views
Entertainment: 70th Academy Awards
Mar 23, 1998; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Recording artist Aaliyah performs at the 70th Annual Academy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY-USA TODAY
Lesley Nicole dancer in Aaliyah's music video, "Rock The Boat," the last video the singer shot in the Bahamas.

Aaliyah’s life was cut short in August 2001 when the singer died in a plane crash after filming the “Rock the Boat” music video. More than two decades later, new reflections on her final days have emerged from someone who knew her well: former backup dancer Lesley Nicole. Nicole joined Shawn Stockman’s On That Note podcast on April 9, 2025, where she shared a vivid recollection of working with Aaliyah during the More Than a Woman and Rock the Boat video shoots. The dancer recalled the unease that surrounded their travel to the Bahamas for the latter video, describing the aircraft they boarded as dangerously small and poorly maintained.

“Flying to the Bahamas, we said, ‘All this for an eight-count,’” Nicole told Stockman. “The planes felt sketchy. We were walking across the tarmac toward these little planes, and something didn’t feel right.” During the conversation, Nicole recounted one of her final memories of the singer. She remembered Aaliyah being determined to return home. “Aaliyah was adamant about getting back,” Nicole said. “She told us, ‘No, I’m going to go, but I’ll see you in New York for the next rehearsal.’” Aaliyah, along with others who expressed urgency about returning, boarded the doomed flight. “Unfortunately,” Nicole added, “that was the last time I saw her.”

Lesley Nicole & Aaliyah

Aaliyah and eight others died on August 25, 2001, when their twin-engine Cessna 402B crashed just moments after takeoff. The group had wrapped the video shoot for “Rock the Boat” and were heading back to the United States. The crash killed six people instantly. Three others, including Aaliyah, succumbed to their injuries shortly after. The pilot, Luis Antonio Morales, was found to have cocaine in his system and alcohol in his stomach. He had been sentenced to probation for cocaine possession just two weeks earlier. He also lacked the credentials to operate the aircraft he was flying. According to the investigation, the plane was over the safe weight limit by more than 700 pounds at the time of takeoff.

Aaliyah’s death remains one of music’s most painful losses. She was 22 years old—an artist at her creative peak, poised for even greater impact. Though years have passed, the circumstances of her final moments continue to haunt those who knew her. And for fans and peers alike, her absence remains as profound as her influence.

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
