Tyler The Creator Festival Set In Mexico City Canceled Following Deadly Crane Incident

Over the weekend, Mexico City's music festival, Axe Ceremonia was forced to cancel all of its performances this past Sunday shows. That happened to be the day that one of the headliners, Tyler The Creator, was supposed to hit the stage. The reason for the event ending early this year was due to a heartbreaking and tragedy that occurred on April 5. Per AllHipHop, two people were killed after a crane somehow blew over due to strong winds. The machine was carrying a large decoration. After falling onto the individuals, they were attended to at the Axe Ceremonia grounds. However, after being taken to the hospital, they both succumbed to their injuries.

The two people were identified as photographers Miguel Angel Rojas (26) and Berenice Giles (28). "With deep sadness, we confirm the passing of the two people who were injured during today’s incident. We are deeply heartbroken by this loss," reps from Axe Ceremonia said in a statement. We are reaching out to their families to support them during this incredibly difficult time and to provide them with all our care and solidarity. The safety of our community has always been our priority, and we continue, as from the very beginning, to maintain close collaboration and complete transparency with the authorities."

Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum also spoke out following the deaths of Miguel and Berenice. "We regret and send our solidarity to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. Beyond the fact that it was an accident, we need to look into how the equipment that fell was set up. An investigation needs to be carried out. There should be no impunity in this case." Prosecutor Bertha Alcalde Luján seconded that, and it sounds like an investigation is getting underway.