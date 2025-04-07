Wallo Saves Man From Jumping Off A Bridge In Viral Video

Wallo is making headlines after a video of him attempting to assist police in calming down a man who was preparing to jump from a bridge has gone viral on social media. Exact details on the incident remain unavailable. The podcast host appears to be on the side of a a freeway while working to deescalate the situation. The person who recorded the video did so from inside a passing car. "Look at Wallo trying to save a man," the person recording says.

While Wallo has yet to speak on the situation himself, his Million Dollaz Worth of Game co-host, Gillie Da Kid, reacted to it on X (formerly Twitter). “He outside trying to stop people from jumping fake a** negotiator @wallo267 good job Lo,” Gillie wrote. Other fans praised Wallo as well. "He’s really dedicated to this community uplifting sh*t, it ain’t just for the internet," one user wrote. Others criticized the person recording the incident. "Just keep driving, why does everyone need documentation? This isn’t the time and place, experience life and continue on," another wrote.

Wallo's "Armed With Good Intentions"

Wallo helped stop a man over weekend from jumping over a bridge, it was a 2 hour process talking to the man (via @LorenLorosa)pic.twitter.com/nLA7O4PPnj — SOUND | Victor Baez (@itsavibe) April 7, 2025

In other news, Wallo released his own book, Armed With Good Intentions, last year. The memoir traces his journey through the prison system and how he decided to change his life for the better once becoming a free man again.