Wallo Saves Man From Jumping Off A Bridge In Viral Video

Wallo is making headlines after a video of him attempting to assist police in calming down a man who was preparing to jump from a bridge has gone viral on social media. Exact details on the incident remain unavailable. The podcast host appears to be on the side of a a freeway while working to deescalate the situation. The person who recorded the video did so from inside a passing car. "Look at Wallo trying to save a man," the person recording says.
While Wallo has yet to speak on the situation himself, his Million Dollaz Worth of Game co-host, Gillie Da Kid, reacted to it on X (formerly Twitter). “He outside trying to stop people from jumping fake a** negotiator @wallo267 good job Lo,” Gillie wrote. Other fans praised Wallo as well. "He’s really dedicated to this community uplifting sh*t, it ain’t just for the internet," one user wrote. Others criticized the person recording the incident. "Just keep driving, why does everyone need documentation? This isn’t the time and place, experience life and continue on," another wrote.
Wallo's "Armed With Good Intentions"
Wallo helped stop a man over weekend from jumping over a bridge, it was a 2 hour process talking to the man
(via @LorenLorosa)pic.twitter.com/nLA7O4PPnj
— SOUND | Victor Baez (@itsavibe) April 7, 2025
In other news, Wallo released his own book, Armed With Good Intentions, last year. The memoir traces his journey through the prison system and how he decided to change his life for the better once becoming a free man again.
The bridge incident isn't the only time Wallo's made headlines for playing the mediator in recent weeks. He also stepped in-between Cam'ron and Jim Jones' beef in an attempt to defuse the situation with a lengthy statement on social media. Sharing a picture of the two of them on Instagram, Wallo wrote: "I’m writing this letter from a place of deep admiration and respect. From my prison cell, I witnessed something truly incredible—the bond and brotherhood you two shared. Through BET, MTV, college radio, XXL, The Source, and so many other platforms, you brought Harlem’s energy to the world in a way that was nothing short of legendary. The connection between you brothers was unmatched. The energy, the swag, the culture—it was magnetic. Watching you both rise together gave people like me something to admire and hold onto, even in the toughest times. Straight up, I HATE seeing the distance now, because what you two had was more than music; it was a movement."
[Via]