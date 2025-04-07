2hollis Shows Signs Of "star" Potential On His Latest Album

2hollis has been receiving comparisons to Charli xcx lately and we can see that, especially with this glitchy pop record in "star."

It gives off the impression that party is winding down as the 37-minute-long LP progresses. Lying underneath the energetic production is a theme. Per 2hollis, it's about his journey to becoming what the album's title is. "We started in the special world, this album is the hero’s journey. I just started you on the enemies and trials. There’s so much more. You just gotta be patient but I can’t wait to show you," he said before it dropped. You may be wondering where his last single "style" is. For some reason he decided to axe it and keep it as a loosie. Overall, though, we are envisioning someone who has true potential to become a household name. See if you agree with us by checking it out below.

2hollis is bringing fans into a party in outer space on his latest studio album, star. It's the 21-year-old's fourth LP and first under Interscope records. Him titling it this is quite fitting, especially because of him getting more mainstream recognition from labels, but listeners as well. This record deal and project are definitely great signs of things to come for the Chicago native. We have been seeing other publications calling him the "male Charli xcx" in their reviews of star, and we can see why. 2hollis is going for an electropop and R&B aesthetic with glitchy, rager ready beats. That's what you could find a lot of on Charli's latest smash record, BRAT. However, you are also getting some sadder and moodier love cuts as well like "safe" to balance things out.

