Linnon Stylz Makes His Voice Heard On Debut Single "Robbery"

Detroit rapper/singer Linnon Stylz makes his debut on the track "Robbery." Stylz is a brand new figure on the scene, blending the sounds of R&B and hip-hop a la Chris Brown or Trey Songz. It's a strong introduction to a budding artist with plenty of potential. The track was also released on his birthday and dedicated to his late mother, making it an impactful release for Stylz personally. Despite his influences, it's clear that Linnon Stylz is aiming to chart his own course in the R&B game.

Produced by Maksym Beats, "Robbery" has a fairly minimal beat. There are some thumping 808s, guitar plucks, and a bit of an orchestral sound behind it all. It's a focused sound, giving Linnon Stylz ample room to deliver his lyrics and vocals. Lyrically, the track deals with the feeling of being taken advantage of. The "robbery" in question is not literal, but it's about a girl "robbing" him of his trust and how a bad breakup can lead to moments of self-doubt. He bounces between a more melodic delivery and a conversational tone, showing what listeners can expect from future releases. Stylz is very reflective on the track. He displays self-awareness about being "too blind" to notice that the girl in question was taking advantage of his feelings. Overall, "Robbery" is a good debut single from the "New King of R&B." Check out the debut song from Linnon Stylz below.

Linnon Stylz - "Robbery"

Quotable Lyrics: