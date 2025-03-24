Zelgin Jackson Focuses On Making A Good First Impression In "Chapter 1: Dedication"

Zelgin Jackson’s lyrics convey raw emotion and personal storytelling, offering listeners an authentic and relatable experience.

Zelgin Jackson embraces Pharrell Williams' inspiration on his new album, Chapter 1: Dedication. A sequel to 2023's The Prologue, the album explores themes of romance and heartache while sharing his personal story. Joined with his production partner, Chad Hugo, Pharrell broke out of the Virigina music scene in the late 90s as The Neptunes. Making hits for chart-topping superstars such as Britney Spears, Jay-Z, and Justin Timberlake. Jackson's latest effort tells a personal story and how his ambition helped him ascend to new heights in music.

"This is the second album out of a collection of music that is personal to me and updates my audience on emotions, feelings, and dilemmas I'm currently experiencing. In continuation with 'The Prologue,' 'Chapter 1: Dedication' was released on my birthday (Feb. 19th) as well. The emotions in this new album are raw and open," ZJ says in a issued statement. Based in Richmond. Jackson's music is incredibly diverse, spanning genres from Country to Rap and R&B. Pharrell Williams became a pop star with his abilities to blend multiple genres in his music. Williams earned multiple Grammy Awards his music.

Jackson first gained recognition on TikTok in 2020, where he shared his music, skits, lip-syncing videos, and daily vlogs. His engaging content has helped him build an impressive following of two million fans across his various social media platforms. His unique blend of musical styles and his strong social media presence make him a truly exciting entertainer to watch. Dedication is the perfect origin point for newfound fans of the rising star. He plans to release more new music later on this year.

Chapter 1: Dedication - Zelgin Jackson

Official Tracklist

1. Here We Go Again Featuring lockedinkee

2. Dopamine

3. Oh My

4. Dedication

5. 1 Plus 1

6. Think About It

7. Used To

8. Basquiat

