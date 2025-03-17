Dude, Where's My Car: Singer Pearl Energy Claims LiAngelo Ball Brought Her G-Wagon & She Wants It Back

LiAngelo Ball, now known as rap star Gelo, appears to be swerving these women like woah a lot lately. A woman known as Pearl Energy has taken to social media with a shocking allegation—claiming the custom G-Wagon Ball gifted his girlfriend, Rashida Nicole, was originally hers. In a detailed video, Pearl Energy recounted the ordeal, explaining that she began the process of ordering her dream G-Wagon in November 2023. Everything seemed to be on track. She successfully placed the order, and the vehicle was shipped to the U.S. But then, things took an unexpected turn.

The car reportedly arrived a month ahead of schedule, catching her off guard financially. Unable to pay for it at that moment, she alleges the dealership put the vehicle up for general sale. That’s when LiAngelo Ball stepped in, unknowingly purchasing the very G-Wagon she had spent months designing. Now, after spotting the luxury SUV all over Rashida Nicole’s social media, Pearl Energy is on a mission to reclaim what she believes is rightfully hers. She has turned to the internet, pleading for help in reaching Rashida in hopes of negotiating a way to buy the car back.

Who Is Pearl Energy to LiAngelo Ball?

The situation has sparked debate online. Some sympathize with Pearl Energy, seeing her as a victim of bad timing and dealership policies. Others argue that once a vehicle is put on the market, it’s fair game for any buyer. Neither LiAngelo Ball nor Rashida Nicole has addressed the claim, but the drama continues to unfold. Whether Pearl Energy succeeds in reclaiming the G-Wagon remains to be seen. But one thing is certain—this unexpected entanglement has turned a luxury car purchase into a viral controversy.