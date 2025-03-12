Steel Banglez Enlists Nas And Sid Sriram For Reflective "TIMES"

Steel Banglez has built his reputation on atmospheric production and somber, strong grooves. His new EP is chock full of them, but the real standout in the tracklist is "TIMES." The producer teams up with Nas and Sid Sriram for a song that looks back at the good times and the bad. Sriram delivers a heartfelt hook, while Nasir Jones does what he has done best for over three decades: spit reflective bars. "TIMES" is the best case scenario collab between these three.

The first thing to take note of is the Steel Banglez production. It's steady and familiar, punctuated by piano keys during the chorus. It's a tearjerker as an R&B ballad. The thing that balances it out are the verses by Nas. The Queens-bridge legend leaps on "TIMES" halfway through, providing insights on the ways in which his life has turned out. He sounds surprised, to an extent, but the gravitas in his voice is unmistakable, and makes his presence felt despite the brevity of his verse. "TIMES" is not a long song, but it packs the emotional punch of one. The while Steel Banglez EP is worth checking out, but if you're only going to listen to one song, make it "TIMES."

Let us know what you think of this brand-new track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: The Alchemist Confirms New Mobb Deep Album With Help From Nas

Steel Banglez's Production Shines On Somber Single

Quotable Lyrics: