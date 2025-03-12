Steel Banglez Enlists Nas And Sid Sriram For Reflective "TIMES"

BY Elias Andrews
Steel Banglez may be an unlikely collaborator for Nas, but the two sounds impeccable working along with Sid Sriram.

Steel Banglez has built his reputation on atmospheric production and somber, strong grooves. His new EP is chock full of them, but the real standout in the tracklist is "TIMES." The producer teams up with Nas and Sid Sriram for a song that looks back at the good times and the bad. Sriram delivers a heartfelt hook, while Nasir Jones does what he has done best for over three decades: spit reflective bars. "TIMES" is the best case scenario collab between these three.

The first thing to take note of is the Steel Banglez production. It's steady and familiar, punctuated by piano keys during the chorus. It's a tearjerker as an R&B ballad. The thing that balances it out are the verses by Nas. The Queens-bridge legend leaps on "TIMES" halfway through, providing insights on the ways in which his life has turned out. He sounds surprised, to an extent, but the gravitas in his voice is unmistakable, and makes his presence felt despite the brevity of his verse. "TIMES" is not a long song, but it packs the emotional punch of one. The while Steel Banglez EP is worth checking out, but if you're only going to listen to one song, make it "TIMES."

Steel Banglez's Production Shines On Somber Single

Quotable Lyrics:

No longer guilt ridden by the silk and linen
Never condemn it, never condescending
Before you hear something, this dope again and people love it
You'll see the pope on the beach in Nantucket play the trumpet

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
