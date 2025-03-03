Freeway Rick Ross Attacks Rapper Rick Ross' Weight & Monikers, The Bawse Responds

WNBA: Playoffs-Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces
Sep 24, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Recording artist and rapper Rick Ross performs during game one of the 2023 WNBA Semifinals between the Dallas Wings and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Freeway Rick Ross took a moment to hurl insults at Ricky Rozay. The latest remarks confirm their beef continues.

Freeway Rick Ross took advantage of fight night by reigniting his beef with rapper Rick Ross. While speaking with an influencer, Freeway repeatedly insulted Rick Ross, slamming the rapper's frame and longtime nickname, Ricky Rozay. "I'm the real Ross, Rozay sounds 'feminine' to me," Freeway clarified. On the weight, Freeway continued: "And I ain't fat either. Nah, I ain't fat." Freeway's comments would reach Rick Ross quickly. The Bawse responded to Freeway on social media. "This gangsta informant [three tear-eyed laugh emojis] still lerks. @freewayrickross [mermaid emoji]. Go put on a suit peon."

Social media would chime in on the back-and-forth. Siding with Freeway, an Instagram user commented, "Y'all let him rock all these years because the music was good. Ross and John Singleton (Snowfall) did him foul." "The audacity when he himself was a correctional officer," another user commented about Rozay's reaction.

How Long Has Rick Ross & Freeway Rick Ross Been At Odds With Each Other?

The feud between Freeway and rapper Rick Ross has stretched over a decade, fueled by a dispute over identity and authenticity. Freeway, a notorious drug trafficker in the 1980s, has repeatedly accused the rapper of appropriating his name and legacy without permission. After his release from prison in 2009, Freeway filed a lawsuit against the rapper, alleging trademark infringement. He argued that his name carried historical significance and that Rick Ross—born William Roberts II—had profited from his infamy while misrepresenting his own past. The rapper defended himself by claiming his stage name was inspired by both Freeway and Miami’s drug culture of the 1980s but was ultimately a persona crafted for his music.

In 2010, a judge ruled in favor of the rapper, citing artistic expression as a legal defense. Although he lost the case, Freeway has never dropped the issue. He continues to call the rapper inauthentic, accusing him of glorifying a world he never lived in. Despite the legal ruling, the conflict persists, with Freeway maintaining that his identity was co-opted for commercial gain.

