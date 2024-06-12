Freeway Rick Ross Exposes Rick Ross For Disappearing When He’s Around

According to Freeway, Rick Ross needs to give credit where it's due.

Rick Ross' history as a correctional officer is certainly no secret. Unsurprisingly, it's been a go-to jab for those he's previously feuded with, including 50 Cent, Drake, The Game, and more. Many have found it odd that he collaborates with other artists with crime-filled pasts despite this, though he tends to brush it off when asked about it. According to him, he only did it for around four months before getting let go for being late for work too often.

Working for authorities isn't the only skeleton in Ross' closet either, or so it seems. Recently, Joe Rogan sat down with former drug kingpin "Freeway" Rick Ross, who's known for his LA-based crack-cocaine empire. During the interview, he shared his take on having his name used by the rapper, who was born William Leonard Roberts II. He claims that on top of never being asked for permission, Ross has never even admitted to taking the name from someone else.

Freeway Rick Ross Puts Rapper Rick Ross On Blast

When asked whether or not anyone's ever confronted Ross about this, Freeway said that he hasn't seen it firsthand. Moreover, he claims that Ross avoids him anytime he comes around. "Anytime I'm around he disappears," he explained. Freeway went on to argue that since Rick Ross has money, people are willing to overlook his allegedly stolen name. "It's cr*zy," he added. "How would you take my name and not have the decency to ask me? First of all, you should have asked, but then never pay homage? He won't even admit that he stole the name. He tells people that he invented the name... Like, how the f*ck do you invent this name?"