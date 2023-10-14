Freeway Rick Ross Wants Tory Lanez To Follow His Advice On State Prison

Tory Lanez was recently moved to a new supermax security facility, which is a big move from a local Los Angeles institution to a state prison in California. Moreover, TMZ caught up with former criminal Freeway Rick Ross on Friday (October 13) at the LAX airport, and they asked him if he had any advice for the Canadian artist. Furthermore, Ross had a lot of tips for Lanez regarding not just his future regarding his sentence, but some 101 steps on how to survive incarceration. For those unaware, the "Hurts Me" singer is serving a ten-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion a couple of years ago.

They first tip that Freeway Rick Ross told Tory Lanez is to get someone to be your bodyguard. In addition, he also detailed one of plenty of crafty and important strategies that Suge Knight employed to stay safe and secure from behind bars. Ross served 15 years for his drug lord-related crimes, and his experience makes him feel sorry for the rapper being in a similar state with a lot of nasty people. Still, he said that he wishes him well amid this struggle.

Freeway Rick Ross' Advice To Tory Lanez

Elsewhere, Freeway Rick Ross also warned Tory Lanez of the many ways in which his immediate circle will change. He no longer has his typical entourage; instead, he will butt heads with gang members, both current and past, and have to be amicable with them and many others. As such, Freeway advised Lanez to steer clear of any criminal organizations in prison, as they would expect him to protect them or prove his worth through violent and confrontational situations. Not only that, but he said that buying inmates TVs is a good way to get on their side.

However, that access to money is something that Ross thinks will be the R&B and rap crooner's Achilles' heel. Other inmates will want money from him around the clock, but there are better uses of his money. For example, he suggested that Lanez should hay $300 a month for an inmate bodyguard to watch over him. We'll see whether he takes any of this advice to hear, even amid false rumors of release. For more news and the latest updates on Tory Lanez and Freeway Rick Ross, keep checking in with HNHH.

