Iris Stryx Takes Us On An "Enchanting" Ride

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 276 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Iris Cover copyIris Cover copy
New star takes us on a magic ride.

After stepping away from music to focus on family, Bahamian singer Iris Stryx makes a striking return with her new single, "Enchanting." Known for hits like "Island Girl," "Have a Good Time," and "Get Loose," Stryx put her career on pause following the birth of her daughter, Halo. Now, two years later, she reclaims the spotlight with a sound that feels both fresh and deeply personal.

Halo makes a special appearance in the Enchanting music video, adding a heartfelt layer to her mother’s long-awaited comeback. The song marks a return to Stryx’s roots, blending Caribbean rhythms with a modern edge. She embraces this new chapter with confidence, channeling her signature energy into a track that captures the spirit of renewal.

With "Enchanting," Stryx signals not just a comeback, but an evolution. She is currently crafting an EP that will showcase her refined sound, offering fans a glimpse into the next phase of her artistry. As she steps back into the music scene, she brings with her a fresh perspective and a renewed passion, proving that time away has only deepened her creative vision. "Enchanting" is the perfect origin point for newfound fans of the rising star. 2025 marks her breakout year that includes more new music and album. Her return will be nothing short of greatness.

More: Enchanting's Family Releases Heartfelt Statement On Her Death

"Enchanting" - Iris Stryx

Quotable Lyrics:

I am not a trackstar I don’t do no chasing
Been a bad * let these * do the chasin
5 star foreign car I don’t do the basic
Tek a gal man quick that’s probably why they hate me
And I ain’t have to see the doc to get this body right nah fi give no head because mi kitty tight

More: Enchanting's Manager Delivers Beautiful Statement Following The Artist's Tragic Passing

[Via]

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 685
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 542
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 71.1K
Image via HNHH Pop Culture 911 Call From Kevin Samuels's Death Reveals Friend's Desperate Attempt To Save Him 4.8K