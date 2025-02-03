Iris Stryx Takes Us On An "Enchanting" Ride

After stepping away from music to focus on family, Bahamian singer Iris Stryx makes a striking return with her new single, "Enchanting." Known for hits like "Island Girl," "Have a Good Time," and "Get Loose," Stryx put her career on pause following the birth of her daughter, Halo. Now, two years later, she reclaims the spotlight with a sound that feels both fresh and deeply personal.

Halo makes a special appearance in the Enchanting music video, adding a heartfelt layer to her mother’s long-awaited comeback. The song marks a return to Stryx’s roots, blending Caribbean rhythms with a modern edge. She embraces this new chapter with confidence, channeling her signature energy into a track that captures the spirit of renewal.

With "Enchanting," Stryx signals not just a comeback, but an evolution. She is currently crafting an EP that will showcase her refined sound, offering fans a glimpse into the next phase of her artistry. As she steps back into the music scene, she brings with her a fresh perspective and a renewed passion, proving that time away has only deepened her creative vision. "Enchanting" is the perfect origin point for newfound fans of the rising star. 2025 marks her breakout year that includes more new music and album. Her return will be nothing short of greatness.

"Enchanting" - Iris Stryx

