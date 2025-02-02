Diddy's Male Accuser Must Unveil Identity

Sean “Diddy” Combs secured a legal win as a New York federal judge. The court ruled that the anonymous man suing him must disclose his identity. The plaintiff, identified as John Doe, filed the lawsuit in October. They allegedly that Combs assaulted him in 2003. He was 17.

Doe claims he met Combs at a Miami nightclub under the impression that the mogul could help launch his career. He allegedly consumed a drink that caused disoriention. The lawsuit accuses Combs of drugging and sexually assaulting him. Doe sought to keep his identity confidential. He argued that revealing his name could expose him to public scrutiny, harassment, and emotional distress. The victim's alleges that legal team pointed out Combs’ alleged history of intimidation.

Diddy Scores Win Forcing Male Accuser To Reveal Themselves

Combs’ attorneys pushed back, arguing that the accusations were too serious for the plaintiff to remain anonymous. They contended that allowing Doe to proceed without revealing his identity would be unfair, given the reputational damage at stake. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled in favor of Combs. Kaplan stated that the courts allow anonymity in civil cases. This marks Kaplan’s second recent ruling that benefits Combs’ legal team. In a separate case involving the Alexander brothers, former real estate developers accused of gender-motivated violence. They determined that claims under the New York City Gender-Motivated Violence Act (VGM). It were invalid due to conflicts with broader state laws like the Adult Survivors Act (ASA).