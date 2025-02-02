Fredo Starr Use To Think He Was "Uncool" Not Being Invited To Diddy Parties

YO! MTV Raps 30th Anniversary Live Event
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 01: Fredro Starr of Onyx performs during the YO! MTV Raps 30th Anniversary Live Event at Barclays Center on June 1, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)
Fredo Starr never received his invitation by Diddy

Legendary entertainer Fredo Starr was the latest star asked about attending an infamous Diddy party. As a guest on The Art of Dialogue interview series, the Onyx frontman revealed that he was never invited to the mogul's parties because he wasn't a friend of the mogul. Diddy's parties were known as the ultimate destination for hip-hop's elite in the 90s. It wasn't until the mogul was recently accused of multiple sexual assault crime that the parties received a negative reaction.

"Nah, he never really liked me like that," said Fredo when asked if he has every been to a Diddy party. He clarified his response with the revelation that the mogul saw him as a respected associate. "He [Diddy], was never really cool with me like that. We respected each other but it was never like, 'Dro, what up.' It was never that energy with me and Diddy."

Fredo Starr Remembers Not Being Invited To Diddy Parties

Diddy is currently detained in the Metropolitian Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York. He faces sexual assault and sex trafficking charges along with multiple lawsuits. The arrest follows the mogul being under survillance and his homes being raid by the federal government. Diddy was denied bond in Manhattan federal court with a trial date scheduled for May. If found guilty, Diddy could receive life imprisonment. The mogul entered a "not guilty" plea last October. Fredo Starr would discuss previous situations in hip-hop like his former beefs with DMX and 50 Cent. Then, he would share his thoughts on the passing of legendary New York acts, Jam Master Jay and Lamont Bentely.

As an actor, Starr built a successful acting career, appearing in films like Sunset Park and Save the Last Dance and starring in the 1990s TV series Moesha. His versatility allowed him to transition between music and film, solidifying his influence in hip-hop culture. Over the years, he has released solo projects and remained active in the industry, both as an artist and an actor.

