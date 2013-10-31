Onyx
- MusicOnyx: Where Are They Now?Two members of the hardcore rap group are keeping Onyx alive. By Demi Phillips
- Original ContentOnyx's "Slam" Turns 30: A Look BackCelebrate 30 years of Onyx's "Slam"! Discover the group's history, chart success, and the track's lasting impact on hip hop.By HNHH Staff
- NewsOnyx & Termanology Are Feeling Like "Project Gladiators"Harrd Luck, Ricky Bats, and Big Twin are also featured on "Onyx Versus Everybody."By Hayley Hynes
- NewsRap Group Onyx's New Album "Onyx Versus Everybody" Has ArrivedThe 10-track album includes appearances from Big Twin, Ricky Bats, Harrd Luck, and Termanology.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsOnyx Release Their Latest Album "Onyx 4 Life"Onyx's new project "Onyx 4 Life" ft. Cappadonna, Planet Asia, and more. By Aron A.
- NewsOnyx Return With A Vengeance On "Coming Outside"Onyx returns with thier first explosive single in a minute in "Coming Outside," the lead track to their upcoming album "Onyx 4 Life."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsOnyx Calls On Bobby Brown For "Boy Still Got It"You read that right.By Erika Marie
- MixtapesOnyx Continues The Tradition On "Black Rock"The veteran duo Onyx rise to the occasion on "Black Rock."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsOnyx Grabs Skyzoo For Guitar-Driven "I'ma Fu*kin Rockstar"Onyx are back with a heavy new single.By Mitch Findlay
- NewsDirty CopsOnyx recruit Big Pun's son, Chris Rivers, for their new release "Dirty Cops."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsThe Tunnel (Remix)Listen to Onyx's new remix of "The Tunnel" featuring Nature, Sadat X, Steele, and Ali Vegas.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsOnyx "Against All Authorities" VideoOnyx drop a video for "Against All Authorities."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsOnyx "Fuck Da Law" VideoOnyx drop a video for "Fuck Da Law."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsStrike BackOnyx question police brutality on their latest song, "Strike Back."By Rose Lilah
- NewsAgainst All AuthoritiesOnyx releases a hardcore new single "Against All Authorities".By Angus Walker
- NewsOnyx "The Realest" VideoOnyx drops off a video for "The Realest."By Patrick Lyons
- InterviewsOnyx On The Breakfast ClubOnyx sits down with The Breakfast Club.By Rose Lilah
- Music VideosOnyx "TURNDAFUCUP " VideoWatch the new music video from Onyx for "TURNDAFUCUP."By Rose Lilah
- Music VideosOnyx "Whut Whut" VideoOnyx deliver the visuals to their new track, "Whut Whut".By Trevor Smith
- NewsWhut WhutCheck Onyx's hard new single "Whut Whut" with Snowgoons production.By Rose Lilah
- SongsWe Don't Fuckin' CareOnyx has released their explosive, banging track with A$AP Ferg and Sean Price, called "We Don't Fuckin' Care."By hnhh
- SongsWAKEDAFUCUPOnyx return with their new single "WAKEDAFUCUP."By Rose Lilah
- SongsWe Get LiveHNHH premiere! Onyx return today with this hard banger produced by Statik Selektah. It'll appear on their upcoming album "Cuzo."By Rose Lilah