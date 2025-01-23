Barry Michael Cooper, Legendary Screenwriter Behind “New Jack City” & More, Dies At 66

Yesterday (January 22), it was revealed that legendary screenwriter and producer Barry Michael Cooper passed away at the age of 66. According to Variety, he died in Baltimore on Tuesday, though at the time of writing, a cause of death has not been made public. A representative for Spike Lee confirmed the tragic news, prompting an outpouring of heartfelt messages from both fans and peers. He is survived by his son Matthew.

Cooper co-wrote the 90s classic New Jack City with Thomas Lee Wright, the first film of his “Harlem trilogy.” It would later be followed by Sugar Hill and Above the Rim. The film was Cooper's feature screenwriting debut, and starred Wesley Snipes and Ice-T. They played a gang leader and police officer in the midst of a crack epidemic in Harlem.

During a 2007 interview with AllHipHop, Cooper discussed his “Harlem trilogy,” revealing what inspired him. “All of New Jack City, Sugar Hill and Above the Rim comes from me being a part of this neighborhood, this Neo-Harlem Renaissance stuff goin’ down,” he told the outlet. “Growing up, my hero was the anti-hero in Leroy 'Nicky' Barnes. I didn’t want to sell drugs; I wanted to dress like him, I wanted to talk like him, I wanted to have his swag, and I wanted to have his power – but I wanted to do it as a writer."