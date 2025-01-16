David Lynch, Legendary Filmmaker Behind "Twin Peaks," Blue Velvet," & More, Dead At 78

David Lynch had been battling with emphysema.

David Lynch, the legendary filmmaker behind Twin Peaks, Blue Velvet, Mulholland Drive, and more has passed away at the age of 78. His family confirmed the tragic news in a statement posted to Lynch's Facebook page on Thursday afternoon. Lynch had announced that he'd been diagnosed with emphysema back in August after a lifetime of smoking.

"It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch. We would appreciate some privacy at this time," his family wrote. "There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, 'Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.' It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way.."

David Lynch Attends "Twin Peaks" Screening At Cannes Film Festival
"Twin Peaks" Red Carpet Arrivals - The 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 25: Director David Lynch smokes a cigarette as he attends the "Twin Peaks" screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images)

Lynch made the announcement about battling emphysema in a statement on X (formerly Twitter). “I enjoyed smoking very much … but there is a price to pay for this enjoyment, and the price for me is emphysema," he wrote at the time. A few months later in November, Lynch expanded on his health problems while speaking with People magazine. “I can hardly walk across a room,” he said. “It’s like you’re walking around with a plastic bag around your head.”

David Lynch Passes Away At 78

Over the course of his career, Lynch defined his legacy as one of the most unique and surrealist filmmakers in history. After releasing his final feature film, Inland Empire, in 2006, he stepped behind the camera once again in 2017 for a third season of Twin Peaks. He also appeared as John Ford in Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans in 2022. Check out the statement from David Lynch's family below.

