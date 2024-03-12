"New Jack City" Cast: Where Are They Now?

For many people, New Jack City is a 90s classic. With an ensemble cast of excellent performances and a forever-relevant story about the perils of power, many people hold it in high regard. It was released in 1991 and people still reference it to this day whether it be through memes or the classic “Am I my brother's keeper?” quote. The movie just recently celebrated its 33rd anniversary and we’re looking at where the cast is today.

Wesley Snipes

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Wesley Snipes attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Wesley Snipes is among the New Jack City cast members who took significant leaps in Hollywood afterward. Snipes has a long resume of credits, including roles like King Of New York, though New Jack City undoubtedly catapulted him to new heights in his career. Just after starring in the 1991 cult classic, he co-starred alongside Woody Harrelson in 1992's White Men Can’t Jump. Still, one of Snipes's most iconic roles landed in the Blade trilogy from 1998-2004. After appearing in other action-based roles, he joined the ensemble cast of action stars in 2015's The Expendables 3. Snipes has proven his range by appearing in recent non-action films like 2019’s Dolomite Is My Name and 2021’s Coming 2 America.

Outside of his acting roles, Snipes has pursued other business ventures. One of the most interesting ones is his foray into the world of sci-fi literature. He co-created the After Dark comics series with Antoine Fuqua - the director of Training Day, The Equalizer trilogy, and several other films. Snipes also did some writing of his own with his novel Talon Of Gold from 2017 and a 2022 comic book series called The Exiled.

Ice-T

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 08: Ice-T speaks to fans during New York Comic Con 2022 on October 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for ReedPop)

Ice-T was surely a household name before appearing in New Jack City. The gangsta rap pioneer has continued to make music, though there's no doubt his role on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has eaten up the bulk of his time since 2000. According to Deadline, he became the longest-running male series actor due to his long-standing role as Detective Odafin Tutuola. In 2018, Ice-T began hosting a show called Ice Cold Blood which ended in 2021. This series followed true crime stories. Ice-T has remained active as a rapper, dropping his last album in 2020 and appearing on singles over the years.

Allen Payne

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 6: Actor Allen Payne performs on stage during the Je'caryous Johnson Presents: New Jack City Live stage play at James L. Knight Center on May 6, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images)

Allen Payne was a cast member in New Jack City in 1991 but other people may know him for his role as C.J. Payne on Tyler Perry’s House Of Payne series. This series ran from 2006 to 2012 and had a revival in 2020 before ending in 2023. Payne also starred in the 2021 Lifetime Original movie The Fight That Never Ends. He most recently appeared in the New Jack City stage play where he reprised his role as Gee Money from the film. Other cast members include Treach, Big Daddy Kane, and Flex Alexander. The stage adaptation originally ran from November 2022 through summer 2023. It returned in January 2024 with this year’s run scheduled to end in June.

Chris Rock

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 08: Chris Rock attends Netflix's Headliners Only Screening at the Paris Theater on December 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Chris Rock has taken more and more dramatic roles in recent years but being cast as Pookie in New Jack City was one of his first forays into a non-comedic role. His most recent role was starring in 2021's Spiral: From The Book Of Saw where he played the lead role as Detective Zeke Banks. Unfortunately, his artistic output has been shadowed in recent times following the 2022 Oscars when Will Smith slapped him on stage. However, the dust has settled from this incident and he has bounced back from it. In 2023, he released a Netflix stand-up special called Selective Outrage and in 2024 will release a documentary with Kevin Hart called Chris Rock And Kevin Hart: Headliners Only in December.

Bill Nunn

Bill Nunn during Image Film & Video Awards, Honoring Spike Lee at Earthlink Live in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. (Photo by Frank Mullen/WireImage)

Bill Nunn was a cast member in New Jack City that had already been in another iconic movie before this one. He played Radio Raheem in Spike Lee’s Do The Right Thing. He went on to act in multiple roles throughout the 90s and 2000s. Some may be most familiar with his roles in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy. He also appeared in the TV movie version of A Raisin in the Sun starring other icons like Sanaa Lathan and Phylicia Rashad. Unfortunately, Nunn passed away in 2016.

Mario Van Peebles

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: Mario Van Peebles attends the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema and Television presented by The Critics Choice Association at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images,)

Mario Van Peebles is not only in the cast of New Jack City - he’s the director. Out of everyone on our list, he has the most stacked resume as an actor and director in film, television, and theatre. Throughout the 90s, 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s he directed films and episodes of television series. He also continued to act in both, sometimes directing the episode or movie he was also playing a role in. His most recent directional role was 2024’s Outlaw Posse, he has a role in this one too. His son, Mandela Van Peebles is also in it.

Judd Nelson

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 18: Judd Nelson attends Premiere Of Sony Pictures Classic's "David Crosby: Remember My Name" at Linwood Dunn Theater on July 18, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)

Judd Nelson was cast as the partner of Ice-T’s character in New Jack City. Since this role, he appeared in a variety of shows and movies, both live-action and animation. It just so happens his most recent television role was on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in 2021. His last film role was 2022’s The Most Dangerous Game.

Michael Michelle

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Michael Michele attends Lifetime's "Drunk, Driving And 17" Advanced Screening at Swirl Films Office on April 12, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Nykieria Chaney/Getty Images)

Michael Michelle is one of the few female cast members in New Jack City. She continued to appear in film roles throughout the late 90s and 2000s. Her most recent roles have been in television series. From 2016 to 2022, she had either main or recurring roles in Blue Bloods, MacGyver, Star, Queen Sugar, and Dynasty.

Vanessa Estelle Williams

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 05: Vanessa Estelle Williams attends Los Angeles Special Screening Of Amazon And MGM Studios' "American Fiction" - Arrivals at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on December 05, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/WireImage)

Vanessa Estelle Williams was cast as Keisha in New Jack City. Her character was one of the few women in Nino’s Cash Money Brothers gang. Williams continued to act throughout the years, most recently appearing in TV movies and other small roles. However, her biggest role was in 1992’s Candyman, another classic movie. She reprised her role in the 2021 sequel of the same name.

