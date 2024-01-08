"She's Gotta Have It" Netflix Stars: Where Are They Now?

In 1986, visionary filmmaker Spike Lee introduced the world to Nola Darling and her complex love life in the groundbreaking film, She’s Gotta Have It. Decades later, Lee revisited his iconic work. He brought the characters to the small screen as a Netflix series in 2017. The show not only rekindled interest in Nola’s unique journey, but also sparked a global conversation. Furthermore, it put a spotlight on the talented cast that brought the new versions of the characters to life. Let’s take a look at where these stars are today.

DeWanda Wise (Nola Darling)

Dewanda Wise stepped into the shoes of the fierce and independent Nola Darling, captivating audiences with her powerful performance. Since her breakthrough role in She’s Gotta Have It, Wise has continued to make waves in the entertainment industry. She starred in the supernatural drama series The Twilight Zone and made appearances in films like Someone Great, Fatherhood, and Jurassic World Dominion. She is also set to star in the upcoming supernatural horror film Imaginary. Wise's undeniable talent and charisma have solidified her status as a rising star in Hollywood, and she’s finally receiving her flowers.

Anthony Ramos (Mars Blackmon)

Anthony Ramos portrayed the energetic and charismatic Mars Blackmon. He has experienced a meteoric rise in his career since his breakout in Hamilton. After She’s Gotta Have It, Ramos appeared in the series Will and Grace and also voiced Tito in the animated series Elena Of Avalor. He has also taken on prominent roles in major films like A Star Is Born, Honest Thief, and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, proving himself as a versatile actor. Ramos will also be starring in the upcoming Marvel series Ironheart.

Cleo Anthony (Greer Childs)

Cleo Anthony portrayed the suave and sophisticated Greer Childs in the series. Following his stint on She’s Gotta Have It, Anthony continued to build his acting portfolio. He appeared in the drama Sex/Life and showcased his talent in the action thriller The Prey: Legend of Karnoctus. Anthony’s dedication to his craft has positioned him as a promising actor in the industry.

Lyriq Bent (Jamie Overstreet)

Lyriq Bent, who brought Jamie Overstreet to life, has enjoyed a successful career after She’s Gotta Have It ended. With an impressive filmography, including roles in series like Mary Kills People, Long Slow Exhale, and Delilah. He also appeared in Acrimony, which brought him a great deal of attention as well. Bent has proven himself as a versatile actor capable of tackling a range of characters.

Chyna Layne (Shemekka Epps)

Chyna Layne portrayed the aspiring artist and Nola Darling’s best friend Shemekka Epps, whose journey resonated with many viewers. Since the show’s conclusion, Layne has continued to take strides in the entertainment industry. Her talent has shone in films like We Are Family and The First Purge. She is also starring in the legal drama Judge Me Not. Layne has also demonstrated her ability to take on emotionally charged roles with finesse.

Margot Bingham (Clorinda Bradford)

Margot Bingham, who played Clorinda Bradford, has continued to make waves in the industry. Known for her versatile talents, Bingham has appeared in series such as Blue Bloods, One Dollar, and New Amsterdam. Her filmography since She’s Gotta Have It includes projects like Sunday Church, A Vigilante, and Then Came You. Bingham’s commitment to diverse roles showcases her ability to bring depth and authenticity to every character she portrays.

Joie Lee (Septima)

Joie Lee portrayed Nola’s mother in the series. The veteran actress is a multifaceted talent who has not only contributed to the success of many Spike Lee projects but has also made her mark in the entertainment world. She is an accomplished actress, screenwriter, and producer. Since the end of She’s Gotta Have It, Lee has appeared in projects like Broad City, Farewell Armor,and Harlem.