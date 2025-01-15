LeBron James Recalls "Busting A*s" While Playing Michael Jordan At 16

BY Zachary Horvath 386 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: All Star Game-Team Durant at Team LeBron
Feb 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Lebron James and Michael Jordan on court during halftime during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
LBJ made a major appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce's podcast.

Within basketball circles there's an urban legend if you will and it involves LeBron James and Michael Jordan. When the current face of the NBA was just 16 (2000-2001), he got to square off against a 37- or 38-year-old MJ who was playing for the Washington Wizards at the time. However, during some point either after or during the NBA season that year, they got to be on the same pick-up court together. As LeBron James recalls during a new interview on Jason and Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast, it took a while for him to play.

"First of all, MJ, Antoine Walker, and the rest of those guys did not let young guys get on the court," he began. "At all. I was 16 years old; I was sophomore in high school, and it takes a while to get on the court. Usually, it's when older guys they get tired and don't wanna play no more... but I did." He then goes on to list off some of major players in the league at the time who were also there. Speaking of there, LeBron James was at Michael Jordan's court in Chicago, Hoops.

Read More: Cardi B Accuses Offset & His Mom Of Stealing From Her

Because It's LeBron James, Folks Don't Know If It's True

"I was on the court with Michael Jordan, Antoine Walker, Penny Hardaway, Ron Artest, Michael Finley, all these guys." Travis Kelce then interjected and asked excitedly, "Who guarded you?" To that LeBron responded, "Nobody. I was unguardable." He then added, "I was busting a** man. I was nervous as hell because I'm out there with MJ and the rest of those guys, but I was like 'Oh, I'm about to go crazy and I did." That sent both brothers into a frenzy, but it seems that this is actually factual.

LeBron references an older clip of Artest (Metta World Peace) on Paul George's show, Podcast P, talking about that very day. "Everybody knew who he was. He was already famous. He was bigger than all of us in the gym. So, he's coming into the gym, and I'm like, 'Alright, cool, I wanna see what he's got. And he's cooking. He is 15, or 16. Posting, getting to the basket. And I'm like, 'This is going to be a huge issue.'"

Read More: Drake Alleges UMG Granted Several Content Creators Permission To Monetize Off Of Reactions To "Not Like Us"

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Harry How/Getty Images Pop Culture Lebron James Says "We Live In Two Americas" Following U.S. Capitol Riots 948
News Marijuana Man 217
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 17.9K
CamRon Unveils Pynk Mynk Sports Cam'ron Teases Addition Of Former Big Name NBA Player To "It Is What It Is" 735