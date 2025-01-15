Nancy Mace Offers To “Take It Outside” With Jasmine Crockett During Heated House Hearing

Social media users have a lot to say about this fiery exchange.

A recent House Oversight Committee meeting took a heated turn when Representative Nancy Mace had some heated words for Rep. Jasmine Crockett. Per Fox News, the meeting took place yesterday (January 14), and the lawmakers were reportedly discussing women's rights, trans rights, and civil rights. “Somebody’s campaign coffers are struggling right now. So she gon’ keep sayin’ ‘trans, trans trans’ so that people will feel threatened and chile, listen,'” Rep. Crockett can be heard saying in a clip making its rounds online.

Rep. Mace quickly interrupted, making it clear that she took offense to what Crockett said. “I’m no child! Do not call me a child! I’m no child. Don’t even start,” she said. “I’m a grown woman. I’m 47 years old. I’ve broken more glass ceilings than you ever have… You will not do that. I’m not a child… If you wanna take it outside, we can do that.” Towards the end of the clip, another committee member can be heard trying to call the meeting to order.

Fiery Nancy Mace & Jasmine Crockett Moment Goes Viral

Unsurprisingly, Mace's fierce offer to "take it outside" has earned big reactions from social media users. "So she can offer to fight Jasmine and still be allowed to serve? Our political system is a joke," one Instagram user in The Shade Room's comments section writes. "The fact she took 'chile' as an insult is proof she was just looking to be offended by any and everything Jasmine said regardless of what it was," another says. In response to the debacle, Crockett took to X to reflect.

“If you want to see the difference between House Dems and House GOP, watch this," she said. Mace also hopped on X to weigh in. "This is how you shut Jasmine Crockett down the next time she starts in on someone’s rights - expose how she and the Left are trampling all over women’s civil rights," she wrote.

