Jon Connor Drops Off "Double Murda" Featuring Termanology Plus An Exclusive New Album

The Flint, Michigan native embodies a blue-collar persona for the lead single for "Food For The Soul."

Then, there's the project, however, it's not a conventional release. Jon Connor is an MC who believes in fans directly supporting the art and the artist. With that said, he's decided to drop Food For The Soul on his own website, www.connorculture.com. You can find the link to that below. It will take you directly to his sixth studio effort which is available for purchase for $15.00 USD. There's 18 tracks so you are getting your money's worth. However, it would be worth it anyway even if there were less material because Connor is a gifted and underrated MC. You can check out "Double Murda" below or on streaming if you aren't able to support.

