Jon Connor Drops Off "Double Murda" Featuring Termanology Plus An Exclusive New Album

Longtime underground rapper and former Aftermath signee from Flint, Michigan Jon Connor is back. In fact, you can say that twice this weekend as he's here with a single and album combo. The track, which is "Double Murda," features another fellow stalwart in the scene in Termanology. It's a boom-bap special with murderous raps from both wordsmiths.
Then, there's the project, however, it's not a conventional release. Jon Connor is an MC who believes in fans directly supporting the art and the artist. With that said, he's decided to drop Food For The Soul on his own website, www.connorculture.com. You can find the link to that below. It will take you directly to his sixth studio effort which is available for purchase for $15.00 USD. There's 18 tracks so you are getting your money's worth. However, it would be worth it anyway even if there were less material because Connor is a gifted and underrated MC. You can check out "Double Murda" below or on streaming if you aren't able to support.
"Double Murda" - Jon Connor & Termanology
Food For The Soul Tracklist:
- Intro/We're Gonna Be OKay
- 413 Pt. 1
- I'm Tryin/Nikell For The Soul (Interlude) (feat. Cainen McGhee & Nikell Johnson)
- Everyday (feat. Daylyt)
- Evolution Of Amazing (feat. Jag)
- Red Velvet (feat. Stalley, Jada Ali & Cainen McGhee)
- Take Flight
- New Day/Food For The Soul (Interlude)
- The Vibes (feat. Dizzy Wright, Taj & The Sister Tour)
- They Wonder (feat. Da Locksmith & Nikell Johnson)
- Over & Over
- Double Murda (feat. Termanology)
- So Much Pressure/Nights (Interlude) (feat. Nikell Johnson)
- The Great Design/Key Elements Of Love
- Something Dope About You Pt. 1
- Heaven On Earth (feat. MRK_SX)
- Blind Eye View (feat. Kelly Price)
- Outro