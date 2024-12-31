Playboi Carti Opp 24lefteye Attempted To Jump Off A Bridge After Being Exposed For Allegedly Having A Homosexual Partner

How this allegedly all unfolded is wild.

24lefteye, a Georgia rapper and affiliate of The Henchmen (5L Bloods), almost took his own life recently after a revelation by his gang. You may know of this MC and this crew as most of them have beef with Playboi Carti. 24lefteye has went after him on diss tracks such as "Whole Lotta Red" back in 2021. Him and The Henchmen also have history with 4L, which is 21 Savage and Young Nudy. On the surface, this story may come across as messy, so bear with us as we explain the details. Photo and video footage has been making the rounds of 24lefteye prepping himself to jump off a bridge over a freeway in Atlanta.

According to Media Takeout, all of downtown was shut down for around two hours trying to convince him not to. Thankfully, he did not go through with it. But how did he get to this point? Well, it began with 24leftye getting into an alleged argument with an alleged gay lover. This led to the anonymous man to leak some sexually graphic images. In them, they show 24lefteye half-naked in some suggestive positions.

24lefteye's Alleged Gay Partner Leaked Messages His Gang Didn't Like

However, it didn't stop there. The gay man went on to share alleged messages between him and 24lefteye. In them, the rapper is sexting the man, saying things like, "I never knew it felt this good after it stop hurting." That's about as far as we will go. If you want to see the rest of the alleged conversation, click the second "[Via]" link below.