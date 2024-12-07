Mir EBK And Savv G Indicted On Firearm And Attempted Murder Charges

The rappers were arrested in Queens.

Mir EBK and Savv G are in custody. The rappers were taken into custody in Queens alongside several other local gang members. Mir EBK and Savv were among 11 men tied to a string of violent crimes throughout the Southeast area of the county. The charges include conspiracy, as well as attempted murder and firearm charges.

Mir EBK and Savv G may not be household names. But they have identified as members of the street gangs "Whole Blocc Boys" and "Score on Anything," respectively. Prosecutors allege the two rappers helped to launch a violent campaign to secure dominance for the Queens gang "8 Trey Movin Crips." This dominance, in the words of the prosecution, involved "violent encounters" with rivals. It also allegedly involved specific targeting of "perceived rivals" in various public settings.

Mir EBK And Savv Have Ties To Queens Gangs

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz issued a statement detailing Mir EBK and Savv G's suspected involvement. "The defendants are accused of causing frenzied violence in their own communities. By trying to kill their gang rivals as part of an ongoing turf war," she claimed. "Violent gang activity places countless lives in danger and we cannot and will not surrender our streets to reckless gang warfare." District Attorney Katz also noted the severity of the charges. "Seven of the defendants, including two alleged ringleaders," she posited. "Stand accused of conspiracy in the first degree, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison."

Three of the defendants will face a sentence of up to 25 years if found guilty. The other two, as D.A. Katz previously mentioned, could be looking at a lifetime sentence if found guilty. "Violent gang activity places countless lives in danger," she asserted. "And we cannot and will not surrender our streets to reckless gang warfare." The crimes ties to the Queens gangs date back multiple years. The most notable incident cited is a frightening 2021 shooting on Sutphin Boulevard. One defendant fired upon a Hyundai Accent. He appeared on nearby security footage. He fled the scene shortly after.

