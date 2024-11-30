Skyzoo Gives Fans A Personal Tour De Force With "Keep Me Company"

The Brooklyn pen master did it with this one.

Skyzoo breaks it down very well for every potential and current listener. "The new album is officially out now. An album about growth, as an artist, a listener, a leader, just growth. Feeling alone in a growth spurt, thinking maybe you're wrong for being the only one who sees things the way you do, and then realizing there's others who also feel alone in thinking the way you do, and finding out that yall aren't alone at all. At that point the realization becomes "'oh you feel the same way too? Aye man come keep me company.'" Simple math." Our words won't do the tape justice. You'll just have to listen for yourself and multiple times at that, Skyzoo recommends.

Skyzoo has done it with his new album, Keep Me Company. This is his ninth solo effort and its his first project of 2024. That is unless you count the release of the deluxe of his 2023 outing, The Mind Of A Saint . In a year chockful of tremendous LPs from both the mainstream and underground, some records are bound to fly under the radar. Keep Me Company may do the same, especially with it dropping a month before 2025 begins. But Skyzoo's performance across this 13-song tracklist will assuredly not be forgotten by us. Released via Old Soul Music and First Generation Rich, the Brooklyn, New York act is getting deeply personal, and it revolves heavily around personal growth.

