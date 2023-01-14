We’ve had plenty of new and exciting singles for you to stream this weekend. Mixtapes, however, have been few and far between. Perhaps the most noteworthy arrival came via 21 Lil Harold, who previously dropped off After The Curse on Friday (January 13). Aside from that, Skyzoo’s The Mind Of A Saint also caught our ear.

Across 10 tracks, the Brooklyn native chiefly puts himself into the world of FX’s Snowfall. Specifically through the eyes of Franklin Saint (played by Damson Idris), the rapper chronicles the human condition.

“When making this album, I wanted to do something that creatively pushed a button,” he said in a press release. “Something that served a purpose, while trying to understand both sides of the fence that it represents. The idea of a fictional character, Franklin Saint, and what his innermost thoughts could be when dealing with the worlds he’s caught in between.”

Snowfall is currently preparing for its sixth and final season, proving that it’s amassed no shortage of fans across what’s been nothing short of an impressive run so far.

Skyzoo adds, “What makes it so intriguing is that his character and his world are mirrors of a time and era that really happened. The birth of one of the world’s most addictive drugs and how its ripple effect took on a life that may seemingly never die.”

“The crack era was one of the worst chapters in black America’s story. Using the ‘Snowfall’ series as a vehicle to delve into both sides was truly fascinating as an emcee. It’s a project that is layered beyond measure. If you’ve never seen [the show], you’ll walk away thinking this is a really great album. If you’re an avid fan, you’ll truly feel as if Franklin, the conflicted boy genius turned millionaire and career criminal truly did pick up a pen and pad to write his life story over a bed of beats.”

According to the New Yorker, this is one of his most intense projects to date. Thankfully, he had the help of The Other Guys’ incredible production to further push his story along.

