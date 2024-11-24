Noochie's "Live From The Front Porch" Comes To Fox Soul

Pop freestyle series comes to Fox.

Noochie’s Live From The Front Porch finds a new home on Fox Soul, announced on Thursday (Nov. 21). The popular live music series will premiere its anticipated second season on the Fox Network on Thanksgiving. After viral performances by stars like The Lox, Craig David, Anderson .Paak and Cordae, the show promises a broader reach. The partnership with Fox Soul will deliver 14 episodes with the possibility of additional installments in the future.

Launched in 2017, Noochie originally used the platform to showcase his freestyles. After connecting with 8177, he aimed to showcase black excellence through performances by music’s past, present, and future. Noochie states: “More than just music. It’s about celebrating the authentic Black experience. I wanted to give artists a space that felt personal, where the front porch becomes a stage for culture and raw talent. It’s a moment to honor where we come from.” The platform joins a viral trend of live performances partnering with major labels and television networks to present to a broader audience. Season two promises bigger stars and defining moments. The series joins other popular Fox series like "What's Eating Harlem," "Urban Beauty," and "The Nightcap."

Ryan Joy of 8177 expressed his enthusiasm for the new chapter. He said, “It deserves to be shared with the world and will resonate with fans seeking authentic performances and deeper cultural experiences.” Greg Gavin, a fellow 1877 co-founder, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the show’s mission to spotlight Black culture authentically. “The one thing I love is ensuring our culture is highlighted and never boxed in,” he remarked in the announcement.