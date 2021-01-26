Fox Soul
- TVClaudia Jordan Net Worth 2023: What Is The Actress Worth?The journey of Claudia Jordan—from Miss Rhode Island USA to a prominent media personality—is intricately woven, culminating in an impressive net worth.By Jake Skudder
- Original ContentSyleena Johnson Talks New Christmas Movie Soundtracks, Loving FOX Soul, & Fighting For Your DreamsIn our holiday interview with music icon Syleena Johnson, she tells us about producing 3 Christmas movie soundtracks, making room for new artists, and explains being an "extroverted introvert."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLisaRaye McCoy Airs Out Ari Fletcher & Other "Immature" Influencers Following Gun CommentsThe actress called Fletcher's questionable domestic violence comments "out of line and out of place."By Hayley Hynes
- Original ContentJason Lee Talks Moving The Culture Forward While Dishing On Nicki Minaj, Karen Civil, & Megan Thee Stallion"Hollywood Unlocked" mogul Jason Lee has never minced words, and for our "12 Days of Christmas" series, he chats with us about expanding his brand with Fox Soul as well as his new studio space. He also explains why he wants to clear the air with Doja Cat, speaks on mending fences with Kevin Hart, and hammers down his criticism concerning Ebro Darden and Karen Civil.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureRick Ross's Ex Briana Camille Details "Complicated Situation" With Rapper In New Reality ShowFans will soon be able to tune into "Getting Back to Bri" where they will watch Briana share her side of the story.By Erika Marie
- MusicTrina Names Cardi B As The Best New Female Rapper In The Last 5 YearsHer choice elicited several responses from the public who mentioned Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and Young M.A.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureRomeo Miller Recalls Black Cop Pointing Gun At Him Without CauseMiller claims the cop eventually recognized him and said, "I thought you was just some random Black dude."By Erika Marie
- MusicRomeo Miller Defends Justin Bieber's Use Of MLK Jr. Audio On "Justice"Bieber has been heavily criticized for including Martin Luther King Jr.'s speeches in his latest album.By Erika Marie
- MusicMichael Jackson's Son Prince Recalls Realizing His Father Was FamousHe shared that there were little bits that revealed his dad's celebrity status, but when he saw people fainting at live shows as a kid, it began to register.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureClaudia Jordan Hopes Zaya Wade Doesn't "Feel Any Pressure" Or Have "Regrets"The talk show host doesn't believe that anyone should come down on Michelle Obama for encouraging Zaya to be her authentic self.By Erika Marie
- SportsRomeo Miller & Chris Brown Want All The Smoke In 2-On-2 Basketball GameRomeo claims Chris has DMed him ready to ball out, but they're waiting on someone to accept their challenge.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureWendy Williams Says Ex-Husband's "Job" Is To Keep His Young Daughter "Off The Pole"The talk show host's ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, reportedly fathered a child with his mistress while still married to Williams.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLisaRaye Doesn't Think There's Anything Wrong With DaniLeigh "[Celebrating] Her Skin"Vivica Fox disagrees & claims the singer "did that to get back at that baby mama & to throw that in her face."By Erika Marie