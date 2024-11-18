Pitbull & Bon Jovi Surprise Fans With A New Collaboration, "Now Or Never"

Fans are pleasantly surprised by the collaboration.

Pitbull teamed up with Bon Jovi for a remix of the singer's iconic song, "It's My Life," titled, "Now or Never." The two previously teased the collaboration during a concert in September. “The world's always comin' to an end / Don't let it scare you out of livin' / Look at me, mama, against all odds, your little baby boy did it,” Pitbull raps on the track. “Every day I say thank you / Every day I give thanks, every day's Thanksgiving.” Bon Jovi dropped the original version back in 2000 from the album, Crush.

While fans on social media appear to be surprised by the collaboration, they seem to still be enjoying it. "Never did I think Pit Bull and Bon Jovi would team up, but they did, and it is Amazing!" one fan wrote in the YouTube comments section for the official video. Another added: "Admittedly I really don't listen a lot to Pitbull, but I have been listening to Bon Jovi for a long time. I will admit this was one pretty cool collaboration! Great job gentlemen!" Check out Pitbull and Bon Joni's "Now or Never" below. The two performed the song at the Latin Grammys on Thursday. Be on the lookout for further updates on the two singers on HotNewHipHop.

Pitbull & Bon Joni Remix "It's My Life"

