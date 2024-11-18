Pitbull & Bon Jovi Surprise Fans With A New Collaboration, "Now Or Never"

BYCole Blake15 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Now or Never - Bon Jovi, PitbullNow or Never - Bon Jovi, Pitbull
Fans are pleasantly surprised by the collaboration.

Pitbull teamed up with Bon Jovi for a remix of the singer's iconic song, "It's My Life," titled, "Now or Never." The two previously teased the collaboration during a concert in September. “The world's always comin' to an end / Don't let it scare you out of livin' / Look at me, mama, against all odds, your little baby boy did it,” Pitbull raps on the track. “Every day I say thank you / Every day I give thanks, every day's Thanksgiving.” Bon Jovi dropped the original version back in 2000 from the album, Crush.

While fans on social media appear to be surprised by the collaboration, they seem to still be enjoying it. "Never did I think Pit Bull and Bon Jovi would team up, but they did, and it is Amazing!" one fan wrote in the YouTube comments section for the official video. Another added: "Admittedly I really don't listen a lot to Pitbull, but I have been listening to Bon Jovi for a long time. I will admit this was one pretty cool collaboration! Great job gentlemen!" Check out Pitbull and Bon Joni's "Now or Never" below. The two performed the song at the Latin Grammys on Thursday. Be on the lookout for further updates on the two singers on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Pitbull Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Megastar

Pitbull & Bon Joni Remix "It's My Life"

Quotable Lyrics:

Every day I say thank you
Every day I give thanks, every day's Thanksgiving
Living is givin', introduce NASCAR to a new culture, winnin'
Every second, every minute
Every hour, every day, every year I'm here (I'm here!)
Just live your life like Frank Sinatra, your way, and have no fear

Read More: Doja Cat Album Leaks Aren't Phasing Singer, She Names Pitbull In Her Big 3 Rappers

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
...