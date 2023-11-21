What Is Pitbull's Best-Selling Album?

Since Pitbull emerged in the early 2000s, he has released twelve albums, with his latest project, Trackhouse in October 2023. His early exposure to an eclectic mix of musical genres laid the foundation for what would later become his distinctive sound. Subsequently, his breakthrough came with the 2009 smash hit single, “I Know You Want Me.” The chart-topping song contributed to establishing Pitbull as a global force. As a matter of fact, Pitbull was ranked by Billboard among the 50 Top Artists of the 2010s.

Admittedly, his domination can be said to have started in the late 2000s. However, he had an even more impressive commercial performance in the 2010s. After all, his best-selling albums were released within the decade. While Global Warming (2012) and Globalization (2014) sold impressive numbers, however, Planet Pit (2011) remains in the topmost position.

Read More: 15 Rappers With Stars On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

A Multi-Platinum Showpiece

Planet Pit is a monumental work in Pitbull’s discography, and the numbers display its impact. Since its release, the album has sold over 2 million units in the US, according to RIAA. Therefore, it is a 2x Platinum album, which ranks it above all other albums Pitbull has released. Certainly, each of these albums sees Pitbull tapping into his immense well of talent. However, Planet Pit is the rapper at his most commercially appealing. While Global Warming achieved similar numbers, Planet Pit slightly edges it out, claiming that top spot. Despite never reaching the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 Chart, Planet Pit was a very successful album.

The Wonderful World Of Planet Pit

Released on June 17, 2011, Planet Pit is Pitbull’s sixth studio album. It stands as a pivotal chapter in his musical journey, marking a dynamic convergence of genres and cultures. In fact, the title itself serves as a metaphor for a global soundscape where diverse musical influences conjoin under Pitbull’s command. Over the years, Pitbull has come to be known for his genre-blending albums. Likewise, throughout Planet Pit, he showcased his adeptness at genre fusion. He seamlessly blended Hip Hop, dance-pop, and Latin rhythms. As a result, an electrifying collection of tracks that transcended traditional genre boundaries was created. This, in turn, created an immersive experience that resonated with a broad audience. With this in mind, it’s not very surprising that Planet Pit performed as well as it did commercially. It was an album that was made to take Pitbull’s sound around the world, and it did exactly that.

Read More: Pitbull Net Worth 2023: What Is The Megastar Worth?

Planet Pit: A Study In Collaboration

One of the defining features of Planet Pit is its roster of guest features. Without a doubt, the album would not be the same without these appearances complementing Pitbull’s verses. These successful collaborations subsequently resulted in a number of hit singles. Evidently, these singles contributed to the eventual success of the album as a whole.

“Hey Baby (Drop It To The Floor)” feat. T-Pain was the lead single from Planet Pit. The high-octane dance-pop anthem set the tone for the album’s infectious energy and enjoyed moderate commercial success. However, the single that followed it became a global sensation and earned the rapper his first Hot 100 chart-topper. “Give Me Everything,” feat. Ne-Yo, Afrojack, and Nayer, emphatically underscored Pitbull’s crossover appeal. Additionally, it was one of the biggest songs of 2011. In fact, it appeared at #5 on Billboard Hot 100's year-end chart.

The Latin-infused dance track “Rain Over Me,” feat. Marc Anthony followed and became a huge commercial success, as well. Finally, the Chris Brown-assisted final single “International Love,” rounded off the album’s singles. In addition to the aforementioned artists, Enrique Iglesias, Sean Paul, Kelly Rowland, and Jamie Foxx, among others, also appear on Planet Pit. With a dozen albums to his name, Pitbull is certainly a veteran and an icon. In summary, Planet Pit is a testament to his star power.

[via]