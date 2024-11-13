Former NBA Player Kyle Singler Sparks Mental Health Concerns With Shirtless Video

NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Phoenix Suns
Mar 29, 2015; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Kyle Singler (5) against the Phoenix Suns at US Airways Center. The Thunder defeated the Suns 109-97. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Singler's former teammates are worried about him.

Former NBA player Kyle Singler has fans worried about his mental health after sharing a video of himself shirtless, ranting about fearing for his life. The video began circulating online, this week, five years after he last played for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"I have been mistreated and abused, neglected, made into a mental example," Singler said in the post. "And I fear for my life every day. And people in my community make me look out as if I’m going to be someone that’s going to be a problem and make things difficult for people when I’m only trying to be helpful. I feel like I have a certain way about myself and strength and purpose that does not get valued or get treated properly."

Kyle Singler Plays For The Oklahoma City Thunder

Apr 19, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kyle Singler (15) leaves the game during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets in game two of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

In response to the clip, several NBA players have reached out with supportive messages. "I love you Kyle. Hit me whenever. Please," Kevin Love wrote. Andre Drummond added: "You aren't alone brother! I'm here for you." Chandler Parsons also called for the league to get him help: "HELP @NBA @TheNBPA. @KyleSingler needs you. we're with you buddy."

Kyle Singler Sparks Concern

Later, Kevin Love shared a lengthier message about his relationship with Singler. "To everyone who has spent time with Kyle Singler and whose lives he has touched – please shower him with the love and support he needs+deserves," he said. "I would not be who I am today without him. I am forever indebted and love him. To the NBA family, Duke BB family, & South Medford community – let's show up for one of our own." Check out Singler's video on social media below.

