Tom Brady Posts Cryptic Message Following Gisele Bundchen's Pregnancy Announcement

Buffalo Bills v Seattle Seahawks
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 27: Tom Brady is seen on the field prior to a game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Buffalo Bills at Lumen Field on October 27, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)
Tom has a lot to deal with right now.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen were together for many years and during that time, it felt like their relationship was unbreakable. Overall, the two had multiple children together and Bundchen was always a staunch defender of Brady whenever he lost a game. However, after refusing to retire from football, their relationship began to shatter a bit. This culminated in a divorce just a couple of years ago. Since that time, Gisele has begun dating her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente.

Overall, this has hit Brady like a ton of bricks. At the end of the day, Valente has been around Gisele and his children while the two were still together. You can use that information as you please. Having said that, Gisele dropped a bombshell yesterday when it was revealed that she was pregnant with Valente's child. This, of course, probably wasn't the greatest news for Brady. In fact, he took to his Instagram with a bit of a cryptic message.

Tom Brady Is Going Through It

As you can see, he posted a song by The Chicks called "Landslide." Moreover, he posted a picture of the sunset with three heart emojis. The lyrics of the song are pretty dramatic, and it just goes to show the kind of mental state Brady must be in right now given all that has transpired with his ex-wife. Ultimately, this was probably the last news that he wanted to hear on a Monday.

Let us know how you feel about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Tom Brady is handling all of this well? Were you shocked to find out that the two were going through a divorce or was this something that was inevitable? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite athletes and personalities.

