Payroll Giovanni Drops Off Real "Hustle Muzik" On His New Tape

Payroll Giovanni seems to have a constant obsession with getting money and chasing dreams. In the first third of the year, the Detroit rapper was all about feeling good about himself in terms of his success. He was extremely confident that he worked hard for his wealth. This mentality gave him the standing to call out others who may be phonies when it comes to their money. Overall, Have Money Have Heart was a braggadocious EP that aimed to put his competition on blast.
However, the tune sort of changes to a degree on Payroll Giovanni's newest offering, Hustle Muzik. On his first LP since his collaborative project with HBK back in September 2023, he's playing the role of helpful mentor. Giovanni wants to see his listeners and friends believe in themselves and shoot for the stars. One track that really hits home is one of the album's promotional singles, "Boss Affirmations." He does rap in first person across it, talking about he never quits and that he's always thinking big. But reciting the lyrics to yourself gives you a sense of empowerment and it makes you want to go after what you want in life. Giovanni definitely made this tape with the fans in mind, and it shows in the best ways.
Hustle Muzik - Payroll Giovanni
Hustle Muzik Tracklist:
- Life Of A Hustla with Tamara Jewel
- Boss Affirmations
- Woke Up & Bought A Benz with Slim Thug
- Deeply Involved with Jyotika Simmons (feat. Benny The Butcher)
- Hustle Muzik 5
- Westside Story
- Addicted 2 Results
- Get 2 It with Overlord Scooch, Tamara Jewel
- Keep Ballin' with Drey Skonie
- What We Doing with ZhaneSky
- Good Girls
- Fall Shopping with Lique
- Be Like Ja
- Growth with E-40
- Everything Rose
- Build In Silence
- Dealership
- Clean Chedda