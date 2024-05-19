Payroll Giovanni Leaves Off 6-Song Set With "Have Money Have Heart"

Payroll Giovanni may be one of Detroit, Michigan's unsung heroes. The man has been releasing music for just over a decade and has delivered plenty of projects of quality. For those unaware, he has also been in the studio with some of hip-hop's best and brightest. From Jeezy, BabyTron, Big Sean to Tee Grizzley, he has most likely worked with your favorite rapper. Over the weekend, Payroll Giovanni decided to drop by for a quick moment to leave off a new EP Have Money Have Heart.

This project follows up on his September 2023 collaborative record Kid & Pay. Payroll and HBK worked together for a short 12-song, 30-minute endeavor. That was one of two LPs, with the stacked Ghost Mode coming before it. Leading up to Have Money Have Heart, Payroll only dropped one single, that being the opening cut Rose Anniversary.

Listen To Have Money Have Heart By Payroll Giovanni

This EP means business right from the jump, as the 36-year-old spits with fervor and honesty. Across this project Payroll conveys a mentality you better be able to back up the money by standing on business. On "600 Benz," he raps, "You see this face on the watch (Boy), haters takin' shots / We on yachts takin' shots, it's a big difference... Damn, it feel good to be legit, n****."

What are your thoughts on this brand-new EP Have Money Have Heart by Payroll Giovanni? Which songs are you gravitating toward the most right now? Do you think features were needed for this tape, why or why not? Is this one of his best projects of his career, why or why not? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Payroll Giovanni. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Have Money Have Heart Tracklist:

Rose Anniversary Any KIt 600 Benz Holding Up My Line 10 Million Dollar Cribs Cashout

