Cochise Is Fully Himself On First LP In Two Years "Why Always Me?"

Some people live life carefree tenfold. One of those rappers is Florida native Cochise and he makes that very clear in his loose and sometimes blatantly unserious songs. However, he's not one to take his existence on this planet nor in the music industry for granted. In a recent interview with Hypebeast surrounding the release of his new album, WHY ALWAYS ME?, Cochise explains that he's just happy to be doing what he loves and doing so by not conforming to any trends. "I don’t have all these collaborations or co-signs. But I’m still here. By the grace of God," he explains. He adds that this mindset helped him come up with the title.
Furthermore, it ties into his goals for this first tape in two years. Indirectly, he tells any aspiring musicians the key to becoming successful under your own terms. "I’m not trying to please anybody. I’m focused on my circle. You gotta find your own fan base and keep working with them. Find that group and lock in." He certainly sounds in his element on WHY ALWAYS ME? no matter sort of beat he hops on. The first two tracks especially sound like signature Cochise as he gets absolutely enveloped into the epic intro "HOOK MAN," as well as the mind-melting "GOOGLE ME." It's a project that is here to have fun and be itself, and we think his fans will find that to be true as well.
Why Always Me? - Cochise
WHY ALWAYS ME? Tracklist:
- HOOK MAN
- GOOGLE ME
- CUTTHROAT
- MIGHT JUMP
- WIT ME with Anycia
- EWING
- FAKE LOVE with Veeze
- FLORIDA BWOY
- TRACK 9
- TIMBER
- HANDSOME
- NASTY with Amine
- FACE IT
- 4AM
- DA SAME
- YOSHIMITSU
- MONTREAL
- KITCHEN