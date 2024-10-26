Cochise Is Fully Himself On First LP In Two Years "Why Always Me?"

The Floridian is making his intentions clear with this release.

Furthermore, it ties into his goals for this first tape in two years. Indirectly, he tells any aspiring musicians the key to becoming successful under your own terms. "I’m not trying to please anybody. I’m focused on my circle. You gotta find your own fan base and keep working with them. Find that group and lock in." He certainly sounds in his element on WHY ALWAYS ME? no matter sort of beat he hops on. The first two tracks especially sound like signature Cochise as he gets absolutely enveloped into the epic intro "HOOK MAN," as well as the mind-melting "GOOGLE ME." It's a project that is here to have fun and be itself, and we think his fans will find that to be true as well.

Some people live life carefree tenfold. One of those rappers is Florida native Cochise and he makes that very clear in his loose and sometimes blatantly unserious songs. However, he's not one to take his existence on this planet nor in the music industry for granted. In a recent interview with Hypebeast surrounding the release of his new album, WHY ALWAYS ME?, Cochise explains that he's just happy to be doing what he loves and doing so by not conforming to any trends. "I don’t have all these collaborations or co-signs. But I’m still here. By the grace of God," he explains. He adds that this mindset helped him come up with the title.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.