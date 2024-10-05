Igmar Thomas' Revive Big Band Puts Their Own Spin On A Bebop Classic With "THELONIUS" Featuring Talib Kweli

For some, this may be an anticipated release, but for us, this has snuck up on us in a good way. The future record we are talking about is the debut record from Igmar Thomas' Revive Big Band. But before we get into that, who are they, and who are they led by? According to the group's website, Mr. Thomas is a maestro, trumpeter, and composer, and he put this collection of talent together in 2010. Their first ever show was that same year at the George Wein’s CareFusion Jazz Festival. Since then, they have gone on to perform at some of most recognized venues across the U.S. that are synonymous with the genre. There efforts have been celebrated and awarded a whole bunch too, as they have a total of 27 GRAMMY nominations, with the 13 of them being wins.