Jordan Ward & Joony Ruminate On Love On New EP "JRNY"

A pair of rising stars drop a new collaborative EP about the difficulties of love.

After bursting onto the scene with his 2023 sophomore album FORWARD, St. Louis singer Jordan Ward has solidified himself as a player in the future of R&B. The album received praise from critics and fans alike. Fans who heard the album thought it had an outside shot at winning the crowded "Best Progressive R&B Album" category at the most recent Grammy Awards. Unfortunately, it did not receive a nomination. It got so much love that he earned a co-sign from SZA, the woman who did eventually win in that category. SZA is the biggest name in R&B today and one of the most acclaimed artists of her generation. Needless to say, that is a high honor. "IDC," the second track on FORWARD, featured a verse from Maryland rapper Joony, also a budding name. Now, the two are further exploring their musical chemistry on JRNY, their new extended play and first project together.

The two mull over the difficulties of love, a recurring theme on Jordan Ward's previous album. He sings about infidelity, jealous partners, and other aspects of heartbreak. The production is varied, and both he and Joony sound at home over it. They really do work well together, as they take different approaches to similar subject matter. Ward with his singing and Joony with his bars. Jordan Ward even does a bit of rapping on the last track, showing off his versatility as an artist and reaffirming why people thought so highly of FORWARD. At six songs and only 13 minutes, it does not overstay its welcome, and even if you are not previously familiar with Jordan Ward or Joony, this should still be on your radar. Stream the new offering from the duo below.

Jordan Ward & Joony - JRNY