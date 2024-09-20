Jordan Ward & Joony Kick Off Roll Out Of Joint Project With "Jealousy"

Let us introduce you to the new duo, "JRNY".

Jordan Ward has actually been in the business for about seven years now. But really over the last two or so is where's seen some growth in his audience. The St. Louis, Missouri singer's 2023 is perhaps his breakout year, as he went on to release his second project FORWARD. Since it being out, tracks like "FAMJAM4000", "WHITE CROCS", and "CHERIMOYA" have turned out to be fan favorites. Ward has managed to stick out thanks to his vocal style that borrows some elements of the 90s to early 2000s. It's buttery smooth and boyish but in a good way. He also went to drop the extended version later that year and in 2024, he's kept things fairly lowkey.

However, it's looking like he's making a fill return and very soon. But he won't be alone because rapper and frequent collaborator Joony, will be joining him. On October 4, these two laid-back artists will be dropping a joint effort called JRNY. That's about all we know for now, on top of its new lead single. Jordan Ward and Joony's "Jealousy" is all about wanting a more serious relationship with a major crush but not getting the same vibes back. It definitely has a relatable message and the melodies on this track are extremely potent to the ear. The beat is also very simple, but it plays a nice mellow backdrop to their equally chill yet pained deliveries.

Read More: ASAP Rocky Out Of iHeartRadio Festival After Contracting Illness

"Jealousy" - Jordan Ward & Joony

Quotable Lyrics: