Eve Announces Exciting Scholar Partnership With NYU

The rap world keeps making big moves in academia.

Eve hsa become the latest rapper (and actress) to take a big leap into the world of academia, bringing her experiences, insights, and talent to the next generation. Moreover, she announced that she will become a 2024-25 Scholar-In-Residence at New York University's (NYU) Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development. The residency will last a year and begins on September 21. During it, the "Belly Of The B***h" femcee will engage in "a series of meetings, classroom visits, and intimate conversations with students and faculty" around the topics of her own career trajectory, the music industry as a whole, and other considerations.

"We are thrilled to be hosting Eve as our 2024-25 Scholar in Residence," Steinhardt's Dean Jack H. Knott stated. "She will share the expertise she’s gained as an award-winning artist in music, film, and television, as well as a philanthropist working with young people in the arts. I know our students and faculty will learn from her engagement and support of our efforts to advance equity, belonging, and innovation."

Eve Is Now An NYU Scholar

Furthermore, this scholar residency also lines up with the release of Eve's new memoir, Who's That Girl?. It's co-written by Kathy Iandoli, a renowned hip-hop journalist and NYU adjunct professor. It will release on Tuesday (September 17). "Ya’ll, I can’t believe I am saying this. But I am thrilled to announce I will be joining the 2024-25 Scholar-in-Residence at NYU’s Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development,” the Philly native shared on social media. “My year-long residency kicks off September 21 with a welcoming event at NYU. I want people to get an understanding of who I am as a person outside of music. I am looking forward to getting to know the NYU community."