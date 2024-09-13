Eve Announces Exciting Scholar Partnership With NYU

BYGabriel Bras Nevares140 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2023 The Roots Picnic
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 04: Eve performs during the 2023 The Roots Picnic at The Mann on June 04, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Live Nation Urban)
The rap world keeps making big moves in academia.

Eve hsa become the latest rapper (and actress) to take a big leap into the world of academia, bringing her experiences, insights, and talent to the next generation. Moreover, she announced that she will become a 2024-25 Scholar-In-Residence at New York University's (NYU) Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development. The residency will last a year and begins on September 21. During it, the "Belly Of The B***h" femcee will engage in "a series of meetings, classroom visits, and intimate conversations with students and faculty" around the topics of her own career trajectory, the music industry as a whole, and other considerations.

"We are thrilled to be hosting Eve as our 2024-25 Scholar in Residence," Steinhardt's Dean Jack H. Knott stated. "She will share the expertise she’s gained as an award-winning artist in music, film, and television, as well as a philanthropist working with young people in the arts. I know our students and faculty will learn from her engagement and support of our efforts to advance equity, belonging, and innovation."

Read More: Eve Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Rap Icon

Eve Is Now An NYU Scholar

Furthermore, this scholar residency also lines up with the release of Eve's new memoir, Who's That Girl?. It's co-written by Kathy Iandoli, a renowned hip-hop journalist and NYU adjunct professor. It will release on Tuesday (September 17). "Ya’ll, I can’t believe I am saying this. But I am thrilled to announce I will be joining the 2024-25 Scholar-in-Residence at NYU’s Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development,” the Philly native shared on social media. “My year-long residency kicks off September 21 with a welcoming event at NYU. I want people to get an understanding of who I am as a person outside of music. I am looking forward to getting to know the NYU community."

Meanwhile, this news arrives a couple of months after Eve participated at Bun B's Houston Rodeo. There's a lot that she expressed excitement about in 2024, and there are definitely brighter days ahead. It will be interesting to see what guidance this scholar residency offers, and what enlightening experiences could go both ways. After all, we learn just as much from out future as we do from our past.

Read More: What Is Eve’s Best-Selling Album?

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...