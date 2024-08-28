Nike LeBron TR 1 “Smoke Grey/Volt” Release Date Revealed

LeBron is taking on a new silhouette.

The Nike LeBron TR 1 is LeBron James' latest signature trainer, designed with inspiration from Nike's Metcon series. Dropping tomorrow, this new release comes in a striking "Smoke Grey/Volt" colorway. The shoe features a sleek grey base that sets a solid foundation, while vibrant volt accents add a pop of energy and contrast. The LeBron TR 1 is built for performance, blending style and functionality. The grey upper is crafted from durable materials that provide support and stability during intense workouts. The volt accents on the Swoosh, laces, and outsole not only enhance the design but also reflect the high energy of LeBron's game.

This trainer is designed for versatility, making it perfect for a variety of training activities. Whether you're lifting, running, or doing high-intensity interval training, the LeBron TR 1 offers the comfort and durability you need. Its design ensures a secure fit, while the responsive cushioning provides impact protection during rigorous sessions. With its bold color scheme and performance-driven features, the Nike LeBron TR 1 "Smoke Grey/Volt" is set to be a standout in the gym and beyond. Fans of LeBron and serious athletes alike will want to grab a pair when it drops tomorrow.

"Smoke Grey/Volt" Nike LeBron TR 1

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a vibrant volt rubber sole and a matching midsole. The uppers are comprised of a smoke-grey mesh material, with more grey overlays. A volt Swoosh is plastered on the sides, and a grey Swoosh is on the toebox. More volt accents include the King James logo.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike LeBron TR 1 "Smoke Grey/Volt" will be released on August 29th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released.

Image via Nike