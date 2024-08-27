Kanye West Shows Off Impressive New Jesus Piece

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)
Kanye West has had these kinds of pieces before.

Kanye West is easily one of the biggest artists that hip-hop has ever seen. Unfortunately, over the past few years, Ye has gone down a dark path. From his Nazi arc to his alleged nitrous addiction, many have been left disappointed with what Kanye has become. Overall, it remains to be seen if he will ever become the man fans fell in love with. He has shown flashes of the old version of him, but it certainly has not been coming out in the music.

Despite this, Ye is still one of the richest artists in the world. Thanks to his former relationship with Adidas, he was able to hit Billionaire status. These days, it is unclear what ye's net worth truly looks like. However, is certainly still indulging in some lavish pieces of jewelry. Case in point, West recently showed off a Jesus Piece on social media. This new piece has no definition in the face, but the hair is filled with diamonds and it looks mightily impressive.

Kanye West Upgrades His Collection

This all comes following West's latest musical release, Vultures 2. Overall, this is a project that fans had been waiting on for a very long time. However, for many, it did not fit the standards of West's previous releases. Meanwhile, he is supposed to drop Vultures 3 at some point, but it could take months before that happens. In fact, some believe it could be ready by next year, which would disappoint a lot of people.

Be sure to let us know what you think of this piece, in the comments section down below. Did you listen to Vultures 2 and if so, was it a project that you enjoyed? If not, what do you think Kanye is doing wrong with his music these days? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

