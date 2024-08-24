PlayThatBoiZay's New Album "VIP" Is Pure Delirium

Looking past the surface, this album has quite a bit of meaning for PlayThatBoiZay.

PlayThatBoiZay, outside of some spot features and loose singles, has been quite inactive. However, there is a gut-wrenching/valid reason as to why that's been the case. According to Clash Music, the Florida product nearly lost his life in 2021 due to a car accident in 2021. It was so serious that he was "unable to walk and in a state of amnesia for months". It wouldn't be until about June 2022 that PlayThatBoiZay would be able to return to his "normal" life. He was an opener for fellow Loma Vista Recordings label mate Denzel Curry when he was touring Melt My Eyez See Your Future. Also during that slow reintegration period, PlayThatBoiZay would go back to work on the album that now sits in front of us this weekend, VIP.

Knowing that, it's clear that he's been through a lot just to get to this point, physically and mentally. It's why Zay wrote on IG recently, "I been through so much and I’ve never let my problems define me. I always put myself first. That’s what ‘VIP’ is about. It’s the acknowledgement that your existence is important and putting yourself first without anyone’s approval". That valid "selfishness" is very prevalent all over the trim 14-track, 32-minute offering both in the performance and instrumental department. The mix of industrial, trap metal, rage, and touch of horrorcore are something that he's been doing for years now.

There are going to be some who say that he's ripping off JPEGMAFIA and Denzel Curry to some extent. We would argue he's utilizing his mentors' advice to make something that is still his own. It sort of plays Mischievous South but somehow even dirtier and more aggressive. Like Zay said, "I've never let my problems define me". While he was dealing with a lot, he used all of this time to push through, which allowed him to create his best work yet.

VIP - PlayThatBoiZay

VIP Tracklist: