RXKNephew Drops "Always Remember Me," His Ninth Album Of 2024

RXKNephew, a rapper from Rochester, New York, has been continuing to gain popularity. In addition to this work with fellow Rochester rapper Rx Papi, RXKNephew is known for his diverse sound and sense of humor. Fans also know him for his prolific output. Always Remember Me is RXKNephew's ninth album of 2024, following a 2023 that saw him release 10. Since debuting in 2019, he's released nearly 100 projects in total. RateYourMusic says this is his 49th LP, while AlbumOfTheYear says this is his 53rd. Regardless of which number is the accurate one, the rapper has dozens of releases to his name in just five years. In addition to the album being his ninth of 2024, Always Remember Me, his second in two weeks. Slitherman For President released on July 24. If nothing else, RXKNephew's work ethic is undeniable.
Always Remember Me is in line with RXKNephew's other releases as far as what fans should expect. He raps about money, street life, women, and his growing fame. The soundscape is as diverse as ever, featuring heavy sample usage. The beats go from being trap-oriented bangers to West Coast-like summertime beats, to hip-house very quickly, the whiplash of which is a trademark of his releases. RXKNephew has often been compared to Lil B for his rap style. He should also be drawing comparisons to the Based God for the quantity of his output. You can stream his latest album below.
Read More: RXKNephew Has A Lot To Say About Drake, Kendrick Lamar, & More On "What Does BBL Even Mean"
RXKNephew - Always Remember Me
Always Remember Me tracklist:
Used 2 Wanna KMS
Im So High (feat. DJ Smokey)
Tryna Stay Sane
State 2 State Pate 2 Pate
Crack Dreams
Cool Clutch
7 Hour Uber Drive
In They Face
Always Remember Me (feat. DJ Smokey)
OVO 40
Never Forget (feat. RXK MISSIONARYMAN)