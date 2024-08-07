RXKNephew Drops "Always Remember Me," His Ninth Album Of 2024

RXKNephew, a rapper from Rochester, New York, has been continuing to gain popularity. In addition to this work with fellow Rochester rapper Rx Papi, RXKNephew is known for his diverse sound and sense of humor. Fans also know him for his prolific output. Always Remember Me is RXKNephew's ninth album of 2024, following a 2023 that saw him release 10. Since debuting in 2019, he's released nearly 100 projects in total. RateYourMusic says this is his 49th LP, while AlbumOfTheYear says this is his 53rd. Regardless of which number is the accurate one, the rapper has dozens of releases to his name in just five years. In addition to the album being his ninth of 2024, Always Remember Me, his second in two weeks. Slitherman For President released on July 24. If nothing else, RXKNephew's work ethic is undeniable.