Tyler The Creator Falls For Billie Eilish's Absurd Interview Prank Call

Billie really sold the bit.

Tyler, The Creator has built his persona on being a troll. He loves to get a rise out of people, and that includes interviewers. The Odd Future founder has a very particular sense of humor, which seems to be why he's developed such a strong bond with Billie Eilish. The two artists have nothing but nice things to say about each other. However, Eilish pulled a fast one during a recent interview with Elle Magazine. She decided to call Tyler, The Creator, and convince him that she was in deep trouble.

Billie Eilish doesn't get far into the bit without laughing. That being said, she does try to sell the idea that she defecated in her pants during a date, and she needs Tyler's help. "Honestly," the rapper said. "Fire." Eilish cracks up at the rapper's flippant answer, but keeps going with the story. She claims to be close to Tyler, The Creator's house, and asks whether she can come by. Tyler is baffled. "Uh, I'm in Atlanta," he revealed. Eilish asks whether she can go to his L.A. property, shower, and borrow some clothes, and he agrees. Not, however, before giving her a hard time for what happened. Billie Eilish eventually pulls the rug out from under Tyler, The Creator and admits the call was a prank.

Billie Eilish Cites Tyler, The Creator As A Major Influence

Tyler, The Creator took the whole thing in stride. "That's amazing," he can be heard saying over the phone. "That's the content they're doing for journalism, now?" Eilish apologizes, and Tyler cracks a few more jokes before hanging up. As absurd as the whole prank call is, Eilish has made it clear that she has an adoration for Tyler, The Creator and what he represents. During a 2020 interview with NME, the pop star claimed that Tyler was the most influential artist in her life.