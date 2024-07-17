Cody Ko Allegations: YouTuber Inundated With Kendrick Lamar "Not Like Us" Comments On Latest Video

Cody Ko at the Variety Power of Young Hollywood Event at NeueHouse Hollywood on August 10, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Cody Ko is public enemy number one on YouTube right now.

Overall, the Cody Ko allegations have been one of the biggest stories online this week. For those who are out of the loop, fellow YouTube star Tana Mongeau accused Ko of sleeping with her when she was 17. There are a few other content creators who have allegedly witnessed Ko and Mongeau together. Although the allegations have mostly been swept under the rug, they were brought back up this week thanks to YouTuber D'Angelo Wallace.

Since that time, Cody Ko has been put further under the microscope. The allegations are being taken more seriously than ever before, and many are concerned that he has yet to say anything. About three days ago, Ko posted a new video on his second YouTube channel. Although it was simply a reaction video in the same vein as some of his other posts. As a direct result of the allegations, Ko is being inundated with Kendrick Lamar "Not Like Us" references.

Cody Ko Allegations Get New Life

"Cody got a weird case, why is he around?" one person wrote. "Psst, I see dead people," said another. Meanwhile, one commenter took things one step further by claiming that Cody Ko is a Drake supporter. "Safe to assume Cody was on Drake's side during the Kendrick beef," they wrote. Needless to say, things are no looking good for Cody Ko right now. Only time will tell whether or not he decides to speak out on this one.

Let us know what you think of the Cody Ko allegations, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that his YouTube career is over because of this? Will any legal ramifications come from this given what is being alleged? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite personalities and their upcoming projects.

